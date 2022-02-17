FREE COVID-19 home tests are available at the Lake County Courthouse. Individuals can simply take a test from the box at the north entrance. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last.
Flowflex® COVID-19 at-home antigen tests are currently available at the Lake County Courthouse.
The tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last, according to Lake County’s community health nurses. No appointment is necessary; a test can simply be picked up near the north entrance of the courthouse.
The free tests were delivered statewide by the state Department of Health. A press release on Thursday announced one million tests were shipped to locations both East River and West River, and are available at various public locations, among them pharmacies – including Lewis Drug in Madison.
In January, Gov. Kristi Noem announced these tests had been purchased and would be delivered free of charge to state residents. Interim Secretary of Health Joan Adam indicated her department has fulfilled the governor’s promise.
The DOH indicates the antigen tests are reliable and advises those who test positive to stay home.
“You do not need to confirm the result through a healthcare provider or report it to the Department of Health,” the press release states.
A QR code on signage at the courthouse links to additional information on the state website. Individuals who test positive are advised to isolate themselves and to tell close contacts they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person has any symptoms or tests positive,” the DOH website indicates.
The DOH also advises those who test positive to monitor their symptoms.
Individuals are advised to seek medical attention if they have trouble breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion; an inability to wake or stay awake; or pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds.
The DOH emphasizes that those who are sick should stay home, rest and stay hydrated. Over the counter medications, such as acetaminophen, can be used to treat symptoms.
“Do not leave your home, except to get medical care,” the state website indicates. “Do not visit public areas.”