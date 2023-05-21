City Hall

Planning for the future is equal parts essential and complex, especially when the plan must encompass an entire city. This is the reason Madison city officials entered a partnership with Burke-based organization PASQ in December, who specializes in strategic planning and community development for rural areas.

Since then, PASQ and the city have been working closely on the creation of a three-year strategic plan, one that will honor the community’s core identity while propelling it toward progress. At last week’s city commission meeting, PASQ Founder and Managing Partner Erik Muckey presented commissioners with a finished draft of the plan.