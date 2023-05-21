Planning for the future is equal parts essential and complex, especially when the plan must encompass an entire city. This is the reason Madison city officials entered a partnership with Burke-based organization PASQ in December, who specializes in strategic planning and community development for rural areas.
Since then, PASQ and the city have been working closely on the creation of a three-year strategic plan, one that will honor the community’s core identity while propelling it toward progress. At last week’s city commission meeting, PASQ Founder and Managing Partner Erik Muckey presented commissioners with a finished draft of the plan.
Muckey and City Administrator Jameson Berreth both noted that the draft will likely undergo significant revisions before its final presentation on June 5, but it still highlights the plan’s key themes and goals. In particular, the presentation saw the unveiling of Madison’s community vision statement.
“The City of Madison and its community partners seek to build the safest and most innovative, inclusive, livable, connected, and prosperous community in the Dakotas and surrounding region by providing all citizens with the opportunity to achieve social, cultural, and economic well-being — known as “the Magic of Madison,” Muckey recited.
This statement was crafted with more than 800 perspectives PASQ gathered through several methods of community outreach. Over the last few months, they have conducted a full-scale survey, a number of discussion groups and stakeholder interviews to accrue feedback on where the community is succeeding and where it needs improvement.
Other partners of the project include the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake Area Improvement Corporation, Dakota State University, Madison Central School District and Madison Regional Health System.
PASQ also worked with a steering committee composed of prominent community members including Mayor Roy Lindsay, Berreth and MHS Principal Adam Shaw, among others.
The plan itself is divided into five themes, each having a subsection of corresponding goals. Featured goals are “prioritize community engagement,” “strengthen collaboration for citizen benefit,” “address critical community and workforce needs,” “enhance quality of life in the Madison area” and “build a culture of belonging for all citizens.”
Within these goals are plans to address recurring items from the survey, such as the lack of housing/child care and increased options for recreation and community involvement. Other mentioned goals include modernizing the city’s website, supporting workforce and establishing a spot for community members to gather in large groups.
“This plan covers everything from schools to reputation to other partners the city associates with, and it’s also a way to increase marketing for MHS and DSU, while also giving that back to the community,” Muckey said.
For those interested in attending, the final plan will be presented at the city’s next commission meeting on June 5.