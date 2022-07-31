Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/30/22 00:12 CFS22-04733 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO FISCHER PL WENTWORTH
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/30/22 00:12 CFS22-04733 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO FISCHER PL WENTWORTH
07/30/22 02:28 CFS22-04734 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 459TH AVE NUNDA
07/30/22 02:39 CFS22-04735 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy 44.107865, -97.02925
07/30/22 02:42 CFS22-04736 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON
07/30/22 02:43 CFS22-04737 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO
07/30/22 07:52 CFS22-04738 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON
07/30/22 08:03 CFS22-04739 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/30/22 09:15 CFS22-04741 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD TWIN OAKS DR MADISON
07/30/22 09:47 CFS22-04742 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
07/30/22 09:51 CFS22-04743 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/30/22 10:49 CFS22-04744 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS 3RD ST CHESTER
07/30/22 10:55 CFS22-04745 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
07/30/22 11:23 CFS22-04746 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
07/30/22 12:09 CFS22-04747 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1st St MADISON
07/30/22 12:47 CFS22-04748 Disturbance Unable to Locate MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
07/30/22 13:33 CFS22-04749 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
07/30/22 13:44 CFS22-04750 Warrant Service Arrest LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER
07/30/22 13:45 CFS22-04751 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 230TH ST WENTWORTH
07/30/22 14:23 CFS22-04752 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
07/30/22 15:00 CFS22-04753 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/30/22 16:00 CFS22-04754 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON
07/30/22 17:44 CFS22-04755 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
07/30/22 17:46 CFS22-04756 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO CHESTER
07/30/22 18:12 CFS22-04757 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER
07/30/22 18:44 CFS22-04758 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
07/30/22 19:10 CFS22-04759 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
07/30/22 19:53 CFS22-04760 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
07/30/22 20:18 CFS22-04761 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19
07/30/22 20:29 CFS22-04762 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 462ND AVE CHESTER
07/30/22 21:12 CFS22-04763 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/30/22 21:40 CFS22-04764 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER
07/30/22 21:43 CFS22-04765 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
07/30/22 22:21 CFS22-04766 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER
07/30/22 23:20 CFS22-04767 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER
Total Records: 34
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.