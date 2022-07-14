The Lake County Commission will hold a discussion and work session on the budget for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday when members hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to routine business, the commission will adopt the amended 2022 wage scale and hold two public hearings at 9:10 a.m. The first is an application for a temporary malt beverage and South Dakota wine license for Snake Eyes Casino for Village Creek Days. The second is an application for a temporary malt beverage and South Dakota wine license for St. Peter on the Prairie for the annual Wine and Field Dinner.
Following the public hearings, the commission will approve an application for a fireworks public display permit for Village Creek Days and a joint powers agreement for juvenile detention services. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will submit for approval the LEMPG quarterly report which much be submitted to the state.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will make a quarterly report, present information on the Public Safety Building generator upgrade, and provide an update on derecho storm damage and repairs.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will provide an application for Highway Access Permit from PP6-Madison, LLC for a single approach to the new Heritage Senior Living facility being constructed east of Madison Regional Health System, and a request that the application for a double approach be reconsidered. He will also present for approval a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy.
In addition, Nelson will present his quarterly report and ask the commission to approve two resolutions – one authorizing the highway department to submit an application for a Bridge Improvement Grant for Structure 40-200-185 which is on 462nd Avenue between Round Lake and Brant Lake, and the other authorizing the highway department to submit an application for a Bridge Improvement Grant for Structure 40-071-210 which is seven miles south and five west of Madison on County Road 52.
At 9:45 a.m., the commission will hear the first reading of Ordinance #22-81, establishing a speed zone on part of County Road 41, also known as 451st Avenue, and for the repeal of all ordinances which conflict with the new one.
Welfare Officer Mandi Anderson will present indigency applications prior to donning the hat of Zoning Officer. At 10 a.m., commissioners will review applications for two conditional use permits from TAPA Spokane, LLC; the preliminary plat and development plan for St. Clair’s Addition; and two plats, one for Lee’s Addition and one for Lakes Community Addition.
The commission will also receive a budget request from Madison Regional Health System for the ambulance service, receive an RAIF update, and discuss the SVCA meeting on Aug. 10. Work on the budget is the final item on the agenda.