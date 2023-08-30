ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Julia Trygstad sets the ball against Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday. 

 Submitted photo

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders dropped a five-set volleyball match against Dell Rapids St. Mary in Rutland on Tuesday.

The Raiders won the first set 25-16. The Cardinals took set two 25-22 and the third set 25-3. The Raiders forced a fifth set with a 29-27 victory in the fourth set. DRSM won the fifth set 15-7 to pick up the 3-2match victory.