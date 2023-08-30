The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders dropped a five-set volleyball match against Dell Rapids St. Mary in Rutland on Tuesday.
The Raiders won the first set 25-16. The Cardinals took set two 25-22 and the third set 25-3. The Raiders forced a fifth set with a 29-27 victory in the fourth set. DRSM won the fifth set 15-7 to pick up the 3-2match victory.
Julia Trygstad recorded 13 kills and two aces for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett recorded eight kills, three aces and 13 digs. Emily Matson recorded 21 assists.
With the setback, the Raiders are now 3-3 overall. They’ll look to pick up their fourth win of the season on Thursday when they travel to Lake Benton to take on Elkton-Lake Benton.
Chester 3, MCM 0
The Chester Flyers improved to 6-0 on the season with a 3-0 victory against McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday. The Flyers won the first set 25-7, the second set 25-10 and the third set 25-23.
Jacy Wolf recorded 13 kills and nine digs for the Flyers. Lily Van Hal recorded nine kills, two aces and 22 assists. Addison Bates recorded six kills. Emery Larson recorded 16 digs.
Colman-Egan 3, Arlington 0
The Colman-Egan Hawks improved to 2-0 overall with a 3-0 victory on the road against Arlington on Tuesday. The Hawks won the first set 25-22, the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-19.
Daniela Lee recorded 13 kills and 11 digs for the Hawks. Brynlee Landis added 12 kills, 14 digs and four blocks. Anna Zwart recorded seven kills.
Kaylee Voelker recorded 22 assists. Lanie Mousel had 19 assists. Presley Luze recorded 17 digs.
PREP GOLF
The Madison Bulldogs competed in the Charger Invitational at the Spring Creek Golf Course in Harrisburg on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were one of 15 teams competing in the meet, with Vermillion taking home first place with a score of 312. The Bulldogs placed sixth with a team score of 333.
The top individual golfer was Sioux Falls Christian’s Eli Anema. The Charger golfer shot a 68 to take home first place.
Madison’s Kaiden Guischer shot an 82 and placed 19th. Jack Olson shot an 85 to place 36th. Elijah Smis placed 49th with a score of 90. Casyn Crabtree shot a 93 to place 57th.