We’re officially rolling. With a successful consignment auction in the rear-view mirror and our 2022 public opening made official on Sunday, the new Prairie Village season is here!
We classically welcome campers back onto our grounds throughout May, with Memorial Day weekend the pinnacle of that happy return. We opened reservations in early April, and if the figures from those contacts are any indication, it’s going to be a banner season of camping at the village. In a few short weeks, we will fast-forward head-long into June with our pageant June 5 and bull ride June 10. More on both will follow.
Tickets to our 2022 Opera House Concert Series are now on sale at our gift shop (in person, or by phone at 256-3644). Please take a look at the lineup we are offering and coordinate the shows with your calendars now. They’re worth your advance effort.
Leading the pack will be a trio who left our audience hungry for more during their tour stop here four years ago. The Holy Rocka Rollaz will warm our stage June 18 with the classic sounds of Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and more.
Don’t miss the talent and humor, as well as music, of ventriloquist David Malmberg on July 9. He will treat you to a beloved, fascinating skill never witnessed in our venue. And finally, July 23 will feature the Emmy award-winning a capella vocal group Tonic Sol Fa. They have wowed audiences as nearby as the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, and you’ll get to enjoy their nationally rated vocal prowess right here.
Now…for the announcement I mentioned last week regarding two brand new enterprises we will roll out this summer. By Jamboree, we intend to open the first portion of the Prairie Village Heritage Museum, a space dedicated to telling the story of Prairie Village itself and for preserving the history of its existence. The museum’s beginnings will, for now, be housed in an available area in the front of Dee’s House, an under-utilized structure along the west side of our grounds.
It will be important for people to see this as a space, not a permanent home. As need and opportunity merge in the months and years ahead, it is likely the museum will move locations during its gradual expansion – perhaps more than once.Our aim is to open the door to this new venture and begin sharing it now, while in its infant stages, rather than wait until all exhibits and a building to house them are in perfect order. We invite you to visit the museum space when it opens, wherein you’ll also discover one section featuring our other new endeavor…
The Prairie Village Hall of Fame kicks off this summer, establishing a formal, high honor bestowed only on individuals who have most uncommonly and selflessly helped grow, sustain and promote the village.
The Hall of Fame is a concept, an award…not a building. Our first inductee, announced during a ceremony at 3 p.m. on Saturday of this August’s Jamboree, will be permanently honored along with future ones in our Heritage Museum in an area dedicated to that unfolding story.
Anyone can nominate a person they believe may be fitting of the honor (and a person may be inducted posthumously). Applications are available in our gift shop and will be downloadable soon from our website as well. The deadline for submissions for 2022 will be June 15 at 5 p.m. CDT. A carefully selected committee of broad representation will then review and deliberate all candidates and ultimately make the decision regarding anyone named to the Hall of Fame.
For 56 years, Prairie Village has been in the business of telling our guests the story of the South Dakota prairie pioneer. Starting this summer, we’ll also begin telling the story of the very non-profit that’s been bringing that history to them.