The City of Madison spent eight years replacing water meters in homes. As a result, Public Utilities Director Brad Lawrence isn’t concerned that mandated inspections will result in the discovery of lead service lines.
“I don’t think we’re going to find any,” he said, explaining that crews made note of any anomalies when replacing the water meters. “We don’t have any showing up now in our database.”
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has implemented the requirement that municipalities inspect service lines as a result of a stronger regulatory framework on lead in drinking water established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Inventories are to be conducted by Oct. 16, 2024.
Unlike the routine tap inspections which are conducted in the City of Madison every three years, no water samples will be taken. Rather, service pipes will be checked.
“We’re going to have to get into the basements to look at the water meters and pipes connecting into the water meters,” Lawrence explained. “We’re going to make sure there’s no lead service lines connecting into the water meters.”
A fact sheet issued by the EPA states that lead in drinking water “can present a risk to the health of children and adults.” Because lead can accumulate in the body over time, children can experience behavior and learning problems, hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia, according to the EPA. Adults can experience cardiovascular problems, decreased kidney function and reproductive problems.
Lawrence said that prior to the 1930s, lead was common in service lines.
In recent years, lead is most frequently found in the soldering in fixtures. For a while, it was also common in soldering used with copper service pipes.
With use, a biofilm forms inside pipes and fixtures which forms a protective layer, according to Lawrence. Consequently, lead does not normally leach into the water from the soldering. However, routine testing ensures homes are safe.
While Lawrence is not concerned about finding lead service lines in Madison, he did note they are found in some places. For communities that do find lead in service lines, assistance will be available.
The EPA fact sheet indicates the federal agency will be providing “training, guidance, and tools on developing lead service line replacement programs,” including “guidance on available methods for replacing full lead service lines safely and efficiently as possible.”
The city issued a press release this week which notified residents of the upcoming inspections and the reasons for them.
Plans are currently being developed for conducting the inspections. As crews work through neighborhoods, the public will be notified.
“We have quite a few blocks to go through. It will take quite a bit of time,” Lawrence said.
Efforts will be coordinated with property owners to ensure that all buildings are checked.
The press release stated that all staff will be in city vehicles that can be identified both by the city logo on the sides and by the license plates which start with CTY. In addition, employees will have identification.
If there are any questions about an individual seeking access, area residents are encouraged to call the Water Department at 605-256-7515, and select Option 4.