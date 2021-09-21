Lake County is eligible to receive approximately $43,000 through State 9-1-1 Coordination, a division of the state Department of Public Safety.
April Denholm, 9-1-1 communications director, spoke with Lake County commissioners about the grant opportunity at Tuesday morning’s regular meeting. She began looking at possibilities after learning earlier this year that funds would be distributed to public safety answering points (PSAPs).
“The amount I was told Lake County was approved for was $43,000,” Denholm reported.
In presenting a prioritized list, she explained the importance of each item on the list. She said she has consulted Maria King, state 9-1-1 coordinator, and learned that other PSAPs have requested similar items which have received approval.
Her first priority is upgrading the dispatch center’s mapping software, which would cost approximately $27,800. The company from which the current software was purchased is now owned by another company that provides only limited support.
“We have to jump through a lot of hoops to get new map information put in,” Denholm indicated.
The selected software will both integrate into the center’s computer aided dispatch (CAD) system and be easier to upgrade. In addition, should local law enforcement decide to use automatic vehicle locating for department vehicles, the new software could do this.
The second item on Denholm’s list is a new laptop for her office, which would cost around $2,200. She said her current laptop is approximately six years old. She finds it difficult to have the CAD system open and do other tasks.
“It slows everything down considerably,” Denholm said. The quoted price includes set-up as well as an external DVD drive.
Three items are being requested to enhance the work environment. The Lake County dispatch center is in a corner of the basement in the Public Safety Building and wraps around the training room. The area is small and windowless.
Employees have requested exercise equipment which is estimated to cost around $600.
“It’s very stressful work,” Denholm said. “One of the things they want to be able to do during their breaks is exercise.”
The selected equipment would be used in the training room, but could be folded up and stored in a closet when not in use.
In addition, a microwave and refrigerator are being requested to replace equipment so old it no longer functions properly. The combined cost is around $450.
The final item on Denholm’s list may not be covered in its entirety by the grant. She is requesting a recorder, which would cost around $30,000.
She is requesting this item for three reasons.
First, because she didn’t want to lose $10,000 which could be used to meet department needs.
Second, because the commission has approved funding for upgrades in 2022 which would cover the difference.
Third, because she has been told that additional funding may be available from the state. Denholm will not know until after submitting the grant application whether the full cost is covered.
She indicated the current recorder was purchased in 2014. Voice clarity and security would be improved with a new system. In addition, it would be easier to record text-based communications.
“If you get too far out of date, then you start having problems,” Denholm told commissioners.
County commissioners approved the list that Denholm presented and gave her permission to submit the grant application.