Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced on Tuesday the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour.

The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.