The area racing season started on Saturday night with the first race held at I-90 Speedway just outside of Hartford. Several Madison area drivers were on hand for the first race of season.
In the Late Model Street Stock division, Madison’s Matt Steuerwald placed second in the A-Feature behind Little Rock, Iowa’s Colby Klaassen. Wentworth’s Ron Howe was fifth in the A-Feature.
Heat race winners were Klaassen and J.J. Zebell of Parker. Steuerwald placed third in his heat race while Chester’s Brett Martin was fourth. Howe did not finish his heat race.
In the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class, three Madison drivers placed in the top 15 of the A-Feature. Leading the way was Nick Barger, who placed eighth. Placing ninth was Nate Barger and finishing 14th was first-year driver Jeridan Jordahl. Winning the A-Feature was Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg.
Nick Barger finished third in the B-Feature to get a spot in the A-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Elliot Amdahl of Flandreau.
Winning heat races in the IMCA Racesaver class were Andrew Sullivan, Arnold’s Park, Iowa; Dalton Domagala, Luverne, Minn.; Corbin Erickson, Sioux Falls; and Ballenger. Jordahl placed third in his heat race while Nate Barger was fourth. Nick Barger did not finish his heat race.
Madison’s Curt Ottoson placed 14th in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature. Madison’s Doug Wallis did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Karl Brewer of Vermillion.
Dave Kennedy of Sioux Falls won the B-Feature.
Wallis placed second in his heat race while Ottoson finished third in his heat race. Winning heat races were Justin Voeltz, Hartford; Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Lyndon Johnson, Montrose; and Brewer.
Madison’s Travis Christensen placed fourth in his heat race in the USRA Hobby Stock division. He did not finish the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Joel Norris of Sioux Falls. Josh Bradley of Harrisburg won the B-Feature.
Winning heat races were Bill Christiansen, Garretson; Chad Kooiker, Rock Valley, Iowa; Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls; and Norris.
KNOXVILLE
Dusty Zomer of Brandon, driving the 3j 410 Outlaw sprint car owned by Jeremiah Jordahl, was in action at Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday night. Zomer won his heat race. Other heat race winners were Davey Heskin, St. Michael, Minn.; and Garet Williamson, Columbia, Mo.
Zomer placed 17th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas.