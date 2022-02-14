The 5th week of the legislative session ended on Thursday, February 10th. From this point, committees will be meeting both in the morning and after session so we can hear every bill before Crossover Day on February 23rd. Crossover Day is the last day to pass bills or joint resolutions by the house of origin.
Gov. Noem signed several bills into law this week, including SB29, which authorizes highway maintenance vehicles to operate at less than the minimum speed on interstates, and SB47 which revises money transmission provisions. Noem issued the first veto of this year’s legislative session, vetoing SB76. This bill would have revised provisions for the minimum amount of a lottery prize.
HB1012 was heard and debated in House Education on Thursday morning. This bill was brought by the Committee on Education at the request of the governor, which would protect students at higher education institutions from critical race theory. The bill was amended two times before it passed out of committee with a 13-2 vote. HB1012 will be heard on the House floor next week.
House Health and Human Services heard testimony on SB13, which would revoke provisions that permit documents to serve as temporary registry identification cards for medical cannabis. It passed out of committee and after being heard on the House floor Thursday was sent over to the Senate with a 51-17 vote. On Thursday morning, HB1267, which would allow medical professionals to dispense ivermectin, passed out of committee. Many testifiers appeared in person and online to share their personal and professional opinions. HB1280 also passed out of committee with an 8-5 vote, which would provide for an exam via telehealth under the medical cannabis program.
Senator Mike Rounds gave us a Washington, D.C., update last week and touted the accomplishments of DSU in the area of cybersecurity and its importance in the world in which we live. He praised South Dakota for the way we do the state’s business and said we were an example of efficiency and common sense to the rest of the nation.
We will start Monday morning in House State Affairs with a full agenda including HB1113 which would prohibit threats intended to coerce an abortion and HB1259 proposing oversight of gubernatorial executive powers by the interim executive board. If you have interest in committee meeting testimony on a particular bill, go to the South Dakota Legislature website to listen in.
It was good to see District 8 constituents this week with a busload from Madison and the senior class and their instructor, Lon Ihler, from Oldham-Ramona. Please let your legislative delegation know if you are coming to Pierre so we can give you a shout from the chamber floors.