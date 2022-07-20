Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

07/19/22 02:14 CFS22-04457 Welfare Check Completed/Settled By Contact MPD S LEE AVE MADISON

07/19/22 07:21 CFS22-04458 Transport Hazard Control or Containment LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/19/22 07:55 CFS22-04459 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

07/19/22 08:14 CFS22-04460 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST MADISON

07/19/22 08:37 CFS22-04461 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

07/19/22 09:04 CFS22-04462 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

07/19/22 09:18 CFS22-04463 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

07/19/22 10:44 CFS22-04465 Fire Structure Fire Control or Extinguishment LC911 233RD ST WENTWORTH

07/19/22 12:39 CFS22-04468 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

07/19/22 13:04 CFS22-04469 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/19/22 13:38 CFS22-04470 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO EVERGREEN ACRES DR WENTWORTH

07/19/22 14:09 CFS22-04471 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/19/22 16:51 CFS22-04472 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON

07/19/22 17:55 CFS22-04473 Animal Complaint Information/Administrative MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

07/19/22 18:17 CFS22-04474 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

07/19/22 18:51 CFS22-04475 911 Open Line Information/Administrative N EGAN AVE MADISON

07/19/22 19:02 CFS22-04476 Transport LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/19/22 19:24 CFS22-04477 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

07/19/22 19:46 CFS22-04478 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

07/19/22 20:10 CFS22-04479 911 Hang Up Fire Control or Extinguishment LCSO 233RD ST WENTWORTH

07/19/22 20:55 CFS22-04480 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

07/19/22 21:14 CFS22-04481 Pursuit Arrest MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

07/19/22 21:40 CFS22-04482 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON

07/19/22 22:03 CFS22-04483 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

07/19/22 23:27 CFS22-04484 Fire Referred to Partner Agency E BROAD AVE FLANDREAU

07/19/22 23:38 CFS22-04485 Fire NFD 225TH ST NUNDA

