Two kids found love in the country during the 1950s, and today they boast a large family and nearly 70 years of marriage.
Merlyn and Ardella Van Rosendale met when they arrived at Orland Consolidated School for the first day of their freshman year of high school.
Ardella, whose maiden name is Johnson, had moved quite a bit during her childhood, from Sisseton to Canova and finally to the Center area. She was educated in one-room schoolhouses until she started high school at Orland.
Merlyn, on the other hand, grew up on a farm south of Orland and went to the school for all 13 years. They had both lived in the same township without knowing one another until high school.
When it was time to go to high school, they ended up being in the same class because they were so close in age.
“We’re 100 days apart,” Merlyn said. “I’m the oldest.”
During their four years of high school, Merlyn was on the boys basketball team and Ardella was a cheerleader.
Although Ardella admits she was shy when she first arrived, Merlyn said he had to steal her away from the other boy in their class of seven people. Their first date was prom night during their junior year.
“She’s the only girl I’ve ever dated,” Merlyn said.
Soon, they graduated from Orland Consolidated School and both went into the workforce. Merlyn farmed and Ardella began working in Madison.
On Friday nights, Merlyn would drive into town to drive Ardella home. Her family would then drive her back before Monday morning.
On Ardella’s 19th birthday, Merlyn proposed in the car right behind the courthouse. Three months later, on June 30, 1953, they were married at Ardella’s home church, Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, today known as Center Free Lutheran Church.
“I wanted a June wedding,” Ardella said. Due to various issues, the wedding got scheduled on the final day of June.
The bridal party was made up of family, with Merlyn’s brothers as groomsmen, Ardella’s sisters as bridesmaids, and Merlyn’s nephew and niece as ringbearer and flower girl.
The couple farmed near Center for many years as they grew their family. In 1954 came Connie, who was followed by Carolyn, Ardana and Darla, each one year apart. Randy was born in 1964 and Robin followed a year later.
In the late 1960s, the family moved to a farm north of Madison. About 10 years later, they moved into town.
They worked in any different jobs during their marriage. Merlyn farmed and was briefly a policeman. Ardella worked at Sunshine and was a school lunch lady until the COVID-19 pandemic began. Together, they owned and operated the Salebarn Cafe until the 1990s.
Merlyn and Ardella did not lack for good times throughout their marriage.
“One time we left with a hundred-dollar bill and went to California and back on that,” Merlyn said, noting that gas was 17 cents per gallon then.
They also were no stranger to celebrations. The couple threw a party at their farm for their 25th wedding anniversary. They hosted a cookout for more than 150 people, and following was a barn dance in the hay loft featuring a live band.
“We had our good times and some not so good times,” Merlyn said. “Most of them were good times.”
Today, the couple’s family has grown to include 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. It is their family that is their favorite thing about their marriage.
Yet, they believe their marriage has lasted so long because they simply take care of each other.
“You’ve got to give and take,” Ardella said on how to keep a happy marriage.
As they look forward to their 70th wedding anniversary next year, the couple happily takes one day at a time.
“I kissed her that [prom] night,” Merlyn said, “and I still kiss her every night.”