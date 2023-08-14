If I had to name one rudimentary tool we just couldn’t do without here, it might simply be lists (and some are not so simple). Much of what we do and how we keep it straight boils down to making sure it’s “listed,” that the lists are organized and stored somewhere logical.
Many of these lists are, of course, electronic…on a laptop or a phone. But we utilize lists so often, a small pile of scratch paper is always at the ready so a quick thought can be jotted down in simple form or carried more readily in-hand. And many, many of the lists are memory lists.
The need for lists certainly doesn’t begin with the approach of our biggest event of the year. I am making lists - and listing my lists - way back in the winter, and their quantity just swells as the main season approaches. But without a doubt, nothing serves as a catalyst for an all-out list explosion quite like the looming dates of our Steam Threshing Jamboree.
There is no end to our shuffling August lists. They represent outlines to verify Jamboree camping packets and their contents, rows of bins, paperwork and supplies readied for pre-event gate operations, final entertainment details, specific timing for the last possible push of mowing and trimming, temp staffing lineups, additional signage needs, volunteer schedules and so on. And so on.
It seems that August always causes a rabbit-like reproduction of the countless sticky notes on my desk, because inevitably my sticky notes begin growing their own sticky notes. Quite literally, the flow of information gets so long it starts to require sub-lists attached to the master lists, which sometimes sub down yet again. Every couple of days requires a complete reset, where the lists are re-grouped as priorities are forced to shift.
Our administrative assistant, camping coordinator and multi-hat-wearing guru Bev lists enough details just by herself in one season to make any professional organizer bow down. She and I have said for years we both believe this is one of the reasons we work so well together. We both feed off organization, and neither is willing to settle for uncharted chaos.
Solid organization helps reduce some stress by forcing the lists to allow you to let go just a bit, if that’s possible. And while no one is immune to forgetting things from time to time, lists help ensure the most vital components aren’t overlooked. I can list things in my head to considerable depth, but at some point, it feels like the information I’m shoving into the front of my brain simply begins falling out the back. Enter: physical and digital lists.
The best outcome, of course, is that several thousand people who will file through our gates just over a week from now will get so lost in the joy of the experience that they’ll never need to consider how many dozens of lists must have been involved in bringing it all together. If our guests are treated to a superb show and leave happy and enriched, then…mission accomplished. The lists are for us to worry about, not them.
We hope to see you here during this 60th anniversary celebration of our Jamboree. If you need to create your own small list of things to remember to bring that day, or things you want to see while you’re here, go for it. But then put the list away once you arrive and just relax and enjoy your time. Leave the rest of the lists to us.