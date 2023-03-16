Law Enforcement Blotter Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:03/15/23 04:12 CFS23-01620 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON03/15/23 06:01 CFS23-01621 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/15/23 06:36 CFS23-01622 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON03/15/23 07:11 CFS23-01623 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON03/15/23 07:28 CFS23-01624 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 7TH ST03/15/23 07:54 CFS23-01625 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON03/15/23 08:14 CFS23-01626 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S EGAN AVE MADISON03/15/23 09:12 CFS23-01628 Traffic Hazard Information/Administrative LCSO 243RD ST CHESTER03/15/23 09:25 CFS23-01629 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD N FARMER AVE MADISON03/15/23 10:15 CFS23-01630 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON03/15/23 10:40 CFS23-01631 Juvenile Report Taken MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON03/15/23 13:04 CFS23-01632 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON03/15/23 15:21 CFS23-01633 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON03/15/23 16:42 CFS23-01634 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 11TH ST MADISON03/15/23 17:45 CFS23-01635 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON03/15/23 18:17 CFS23-01636 Death Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON03/15/23 19:42 CFS23-01637 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO HWY 34 MADISON03/15/23 21:15 CFS23-01638 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON03/15/23 21:35 CFS23-01639 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISONTotal Records: 19 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular After suffering two major setbacks, Sidney Fick is back and thriving for DSU Energizer Bunny: Courtney Menning has been a sparkplug for the Trojans Second home explosion prompts warning Gas leak causes explosion in twin-home on N.E. 11th St. Gruba embraces collaboration in teaching Walsdorf will look to keep rolling against Carroll College Heavy snowfall leads to second gas explosion in Madison Sam Muller named NSAA Newcomer of the Year Trojans upset Carroll College, advance to next round in NAIA Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Follow us Facebook Twitter