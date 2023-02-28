ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Riley Schneider goes up for a basket in the paint against Arlington on Monday. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders kept their boys basketball season alive on Monday with a 54-33 victory against Arlington in the opening round of the Region 2B Tournament.

“This was an all-around team win,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “Everyone contributed. The starters did a nice job taking control of the game, and the reserves protected it when they were in. I thought our bench energy was incredible.”