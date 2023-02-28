The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders kept their boys basketball season alive on Monday with a 54-33 victory against Arlington in the opening round of the Region 2B Tournament.
“This was an all-around team win,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “Everyone contributed. The starters did a nice job taking control of the game, and the reserves protected it when they were in. I thought our bench energy was incredible.”
Caden Hojer recorded a double-double for the Raiders. The junior post player scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Hojer also blocked four shots and recorded four steals.
“Caden was tremendous,” DeRungs said. “He recorded his umpteenth double-double of the season and shot over 60% from the floor.”
Kadyn Gehrels returned to the starting lineup and finished the game with seven points, two rebounds and two assists. The senior guard returned to the lineup after being hospitalized in January.
“It was an emotional game for our guys tonight,” DeRungs said. “Getting Kadyn back in the starting lineup was important to this team, and seeing him out on the court was very special to us.”
With the win, the Raiders advanced to the quarterfinals of the region tournament where they are set to square off against DeSmet.
“I told the boys that no matter your record, winning in the postseason is always sweet,” DeRungs said. “When we got to the locker room last night, I could tell they knew what I meant.”