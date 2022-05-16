Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/15/22 00:03 CFS22-02764 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034

05/15/22 02:02 CFS22-02765 Alarm Fire False Alarm MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

05/15/22 02:05 CFS22-02766 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/15/22 03:19 CFS22-02767 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

05/15/22 07:58 CFS22-02768 Animal Loose Referred to Partner Agency 244TH ST MADISON

05/15/22 09:26 CFS22-02769 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

05/15/22 10:03 CFS22-02771 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MADISON

05/15/22 12:32 CFS22-02772 Fire Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 456TH AVE

05/15/22 13:30 CFS22-02773 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/15/22 14:18 CFS22-02774 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

05/15/22 15:20 CFS22-02775 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

05/15/22 15:57 CFS22-02776 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

05/15/22 17:24 CFS22-02777 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS 230TH ST

05/15/22 18:38 CFS22-02778 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942986, -97.07416

05/15/22 19:13 CFS22-02779 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/15/22 21:52 CFS22-02780 MVA Referred to Partner Agency LCSO HWY 19

05/15/22 22:05 CFS22-02781 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

Total Records: 17