Ellsworth Funeral Home new team

BOB ELLSWORTH (middle), as well as his wife Cindy (not pictured), have resumed operation of Madison's Ellsworth Funeral Home and Howard's Willoughby Funeral Home. Here, Ellsworth poses in Madison with new team members Mark Kahler (left), Nate Hofman, Kim Klinkhammer and Terry Lee.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For nearly 40 years, Bob and Cindy Ellsworth owned and operated the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison, as well as the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard since 2012. They passed the torch to Alex Nurnberg in 2018, but five years later, the couple has officially returned to both locations.

“We missed serving area families and friends as we had since 1979,” Bob Ellsworth said. “We’re committed to earning the trust of area residents and providing the kind of professional service they deserve and expect.”