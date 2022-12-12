Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
12/11/22 01:32 CFS22-07913 Animal Loose Information/Administrative N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
12/11/22 02:20 CFS22-07914 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
12/11/22 05:20 CFS22-07915 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
12/11/22 08:23 CFS22-07917 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 463RD AVE WENTWORTH
12/11/22 08:36 CFS22-07918 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W SD HIGHWAY 19 MADISON
12/11/22 12:07 CFS22-07919 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
12/11/22 12:27 CFS22-07920 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD EGAN AVE MADISON
12/11/22 12:32 CFS22-07921 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N CHICAGO AVE MADISON
12/11/22 13:30 CFS22-07922 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.007046, -97.18703
12/11/22 14:08 CFS22-07923 Assault Report Taken MPD N LEE AVE MADISON
12/11/22 15:04 CFS22-07924 MVA Referred to Partner Agency OLDHAM OIL
12/11/22 15:45 CFS22-07925 Agency Assist Information/Administrative 218TH ST
12/11/22 15:48 CFS22-07926 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH
12/11/22 16:36 CFS22-07927 Animal Lost Information/Administrative LCSO
12/11/22 18:55 CFS22-07928 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
12/11/22 19:12 CFS22-07929 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
12/11/22 19:14 CFS22-07930 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
12/11/22 19:26 CFS22-07931 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
12/11/22 19:32 CFS22-07932 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 34 WENTWORTH
12/11/22 20:16 CFS22-07933 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
12/11/22 23:29 CFS22-07934 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
12/11/22 23:31 CFS22-07935 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
Total Records: 22
