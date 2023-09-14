Law Enforcement Blotter Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:09/13/23 01:48 CFS23-06212 24/7 Program Violation Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON09/13/23 07:45 CFS23-06214 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS KILLARNEY PARK DR WENTWORTH09/13/23 08:29 CFS23-06215 Burglary Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON09/13/23 12:08 CFS23-06216 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON09/13/23 12:18 CFS23-06217 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON09/13/23 13:38 CFS23-06218 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO MADISON09/13/23 14:13 CFS23-06219 Medical Ambulance Transfer EMS SD HWY 34 MADISON09/13/23 14:39 CFS23-06220 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO MADISON09/13/23 14:51 CFS23-06221 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON09/13/23 15:18 CFS23-06222 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON09/13/23 15:21 CFS23-06223 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 456TH AVE NUNDA09/13/23 15:39 CFS23-06224 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO09/13/23 16:08 CFS23-06225 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S CHICAGO AVE MADISON09/13/23 16:43 CFS23-06226 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO09/13/23 16:50 CFS23-06227 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON09/13/23 16:55 CFS23-06228 Complaint Citation Issued LCSO 462ND AVE CHESTER09/13/23 18:59 CFS23-06230 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NW 2ND ST09/13/23 20:14 CFS23-06231 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON09/13/23 20:45 CFS23-06232 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON09/13/23 20:46 CFS23-06233 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON09/13/23 22:21 CFS23-06234 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 456TH AVE MADISON09/13/23 23:48 CFS23-06235 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISONTotal Records: 22 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Love Island' star Carsten Bergersen speaks at alma mater The Floral Shop is nearly in bloom Landowners, ethanol plant reacts to pipeline permit denial ORR bond vote fails in close race News in Brief Batting cages, archery range planned for SportsPlex Prairie Fest brings out vendors, live music Spirit of Madison Band showcases "Under the Lights" performance DSU professor presents math-positive children's book Bulldogs sit atop statistical leaderboard in state of South Dakota Follow us Facebook Twitter