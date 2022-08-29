The approaching Labor Day weekend doesn’t have to be the end of camping season, according to John Bame, district park manager at Lake Herman State Park.
“You get cool nights. You get warm days. It’s great weather for camp fires and relaxing,” he said.
Lake Herman State Park, like other state parks, is open year-round. While flush toilets and shower houses will close around the first of November, the electricity is not cut off for those who camp with RVs.
Too, the parks offer cozy cabins for rent. Each has built-in bunks, and some sleep up to five. Each has air conditioning for summer and heat for winter.
The golden pine paneling creates a rustic ambience, but cabins do have electrical outlets for modern conveniences. Cooking must be done outdoors, but Bame believes that makes the experience more satisfying.
“That’s the fun stuff – getting the fire going, getting the Dutch oven going,” he said, noting that s’mores are also good around a camp fire.
Bame believes that one of the primary advantages of fall camping is the availability of sites. During the summer months, Lake Herman State Park and Walker’s Point Recreational Area are often full. Even with the damage caused by the May derecho, numbers were “good and steady” this year.
The number of people taking advantage of the boat ramp on Lake Madison this summer did come as a surprise.
“Every time there’s nice weather, we’re filled up,” Bame said.
As the water levels drop, it does become increasingly more difficult to get boats and pontoons on the water. He noted that Lake Herman is normally a shallow lake, not much more than eight feet deep, if that.
This year, it’s down to about five feet and is well below the outlet – which is good for Lake Herman, but not nearly as good for Lake Madison or Brant Lake, which are downstream.
“Any water coming in from the watershed stays in Lake Herman,” Bame observed.
Still, there are areas where the water is so shallow, it’s possible to walk across the lake. He does not anticipate the situation will improve in coming months. September and October are traditionally dry months, and evaporation will continue to impact water levels.
“It would take a lot of water to fill Lake Herman and a lot of water to fill Lake Madison and a lot of water to fill Brant Lake,” Bame said. “People tell me it’s the lowest they’ve seen it in many years.”
He is hoping for more snow this winter than the area received last year, which will affect spring water levels. Last year, there was so little snow, he wasn’t even able to offer snowshoeing events.
However, prior to winter and the activities available in that season, fall will offer its color. Bame pointed out that many of the activities campers and park visitors enjoy during the summer months – such as hiking and disc golf – remain pleasurable pastimes well into the fall months.
“You can see a lot of wildlife in the park. We have a lot of little fawns right now,” he noted.
Lake Herman State Park also has a new GaGa Ball pit.
“I see families utilizing it,” Bame noted. Because it’s a popular game at youth camps, he expected to see more young people playing, but realized it needs a group to be fun.
As a final enticement for those who may be hesitant to purchase a park pass so late in the season, Bame offers the news that 2023 park passes will be available on Oct. 1. They will be good through May 2024.