Jameson Berreth

Balancing a city’s budget is no simple feat, and each year, unexpected costs inevitably emerge. These unbudgeted items were one of the main topics of discussion during Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting. Commissioners addressed three upcoming items, as well as the city’s general procedure for items of this nature.

“We’re trying to get a direction and set expectations from the City Commission over what items you want us to be bringing back, and ultimately, we’ll probably be looking at forming a policy to have this in writing in black and white,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said.