Balancing a city’s budget is no simple feat, and each year, unexpected costs inevitably emerge. These unbudgeted items were one of the main topics of discussion during Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting. Commissioners addressed three upcoming items, as well as the city’s general procedure for items of this nature.
“We’re trying to get a direction and set expectations from the City Commission over what items you want us to be bringing back, and ultimately, we’ll probably be looking at forming a policy to have this in writing in black and white,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said.
The three items discussed are unbudgeted electric projects for the city’s new water tower and new administration building.
“These are good examples for the type of projects we’re looking for direction on, and these are all projects that we view as necessities and part of other projects that are ongoing,” Berreth added.
Madison Utility Director Nathan Zimmerman explained the details of these projects, referring to them as projects one through three.
“Project one is the single-phase service to the water tower to provide electric for all the controls and everything that will be necessary there. We got estimates on that at about $13,000 to get that done,” Zimmerman said.
“Project two is the service to the new City Hall building,” he said, “and that will also incorporate some rerouting and some facilitation to get service in to the house that is currently fed off the feed that is going to have to go away for the current owner of the City Hall lot, so the building to the south will be his home. That’s going to be $70,000.”
Zimmerman noted that projects two and three are interconnected.
“We have a customer served off the underbuild, and the feed to that underbuild is going to have to go away, so we’re going to have to get power all the way out to the west side of town for some of East River [Electric’s] equipment, which is a customer that we have, and we have to maintain service to them. That one is right at $38,000,” he added.
Naturally, one of the main points of discussion for these items is how they would be financed. Public Works Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin noted that he’d like to keep the costs “tied into the projects.”
The other primary piece was establishing how the city should handle items like these in the future.
“The reason Nathan came to bring this before the commission tonight was to look at what we have already written and clarify it, so that down the road, they can make decisions much easier,” Mayor Roy Lindsay noted.
An issue that arises with these unbudgeted items is that they often require action in a timely fashion, one that can’t always wait for the next City Commission meeting. This is due to long lead times for many vital pieces of equipment as well as maintaining the often tight schedules of the city’s construction projects.
Following the discussion, commissioners approved the three unbudgeted items while laying some groundwork for potential policy change. This included allowing city staff to use their discretion on whether unbudgeted items were necessary.
Berreth added that certain items, like the three projects discussed, are always necessary, but others are more debatable. The costs of the projects themselves were also referenced, with commissioners deciding that any project over $50,000, half of the city’s bid limit, must be brought before the commission.
For projects deemed necessities that are under this figure, commissioners will be notified via email or other methods to determine permission to move forward without the need for a meeting.
The public will still be informed of these projects, but this decision will allow the city to work more efficiently when it comes to unbudgeted items.