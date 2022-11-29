Bethel program

ACTIVITIES COORDINATOR Karen Youmans watches as Bethel residents Helen Lygtebo (left) and Gert Kayser examine the brass bells Christina Blessinger, program coordinator with the Lake County Museum, shows them.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

No one was dashing through the snow on Monday at Bethel Lutheran Home, but the jingle of sleigh bells filled the chapel.

Sue and Jerry Larsen had joined Christina Blessinger, program coordinator for the Lake County Museum, for a presentation on sleighing called “A Nostalgic Christmas.” They brought with them a variety of brass bells, foot warmers, muffs and even a couple horsehair blankets.