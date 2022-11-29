ACTIVITIES COORDINATOR Karen Youmans watches as Bethel residents Helen Lygtebo (left) and Gert Kayser examine the brass bells Christina Blessinger, program coordinator with the Lake County Museum, shows them.
No one was dashing through the snow on Monday at Bethel Lutheran Home, but the jingle of sleigh bells filled the chapel.
Sue and Jerry Larsen had joined Christina Blessinger, program coordinator for the Lake County Museum, for a presentation on sleighing called “A Nostalgic Christmas.” They brought with them a variety of brass bells, foot warmers, muffs and even a couple horsehair blankets.
“Some of the bells weigh as much as some of the sleighs,” Jerry noted toward the end of the program.
Karen Youmans, Bethel activities coordinator, said that after more than two years, the doors are open again for outside programming. She has been contacting musicians who entertained residents prior to the pandemic lockdown and taking advantage of other opportunities which become available.
In October, award-winning musicians Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black performed for the residents prior to their evening concert at the Madison Public Library. Earlier this month, Eliza Blue also provided musical entertainment after recording a PBS special at St. Peter on the Prairie with the JAS Quintet.
“The folks here wouldn’t be able to get out to those programs,” Youmans said, expressing appreciation for the professional musicians’ willingness to make time for the Bethel residents.
She added that she is equally grateful for all of the local talent that performs at Bethel. In December, the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, carolers from St. John Lutheran Church and carolers from Living Hope are scheduled to provide Christmas cheer. In addition, Aimee Paul’s piano students will be giving a recital.
“We have residents that recognize we try to put a little zing into their lives, and they’re so appreciative,” Youmans said.
Currently, there are few restrictions regarding programs. Visitors are asked to wear masks when they are in common areas and to monitor their own health for symptoms.
“If you’re feeling ill, use your common sense; please don’t come in,” Youmans said.
The museum’s program on Monday triggered ￼memories for some of the residents.
“My dad would take us to school in a sleigh,” Betty Wilbur reported.
“I would go to church with my grampa in a sleigh,” Helen Lygtebo said.
Blessinger introduced the program by talking about two of the more common sleighs – the Portland cutter, like that on display at the museum, and the Albany cutter. Larsen compared sleighs to the Corvette of today, not because of their sleek design but because of the speed at which they could move.
“The sleigh is the only horse-drawn vehicle you could pull at a canter,” he explained. Other vehicles were pulled at a slower pace.
The bells, he explained, were not used simply because they make a cheery sound, but for safety purposes. In the East, where roadways were narrow and tree-lined, the bells alerted others using the road that a sleigh was coming.
“There were no lights on the sleighs,” he added, making night travel especially hazardous.
Larsen explained the various types of bells used, from those that went on a harness or around the horse like a cinch or girth to the rump bells. Although most of the bells which Larsen showed were made of brass – and very heavy – they had different pitches, in part, due to the size of the bell.
“When the cut is bigger, it changes the sound,” Larsen said, explaining another factor that contributes to the bell’s sound.
In addition to a wide variety of bells, the Larsens brought foot warmers, a driving coat and horse blankets, all necessary to stay warm because sleighs were not enclosed.
“This is Jerry’s old riding horse,” Sue Larsen said about one of the blankets.
Youmans brought the program to a close with a reading of Robert Frost’s poem, “Stopping by
Woods on a Snowy Evening,” in which the narrator’s horse “gives his harness bells a shake” when he stops “to watch his woods fill up with snow.”