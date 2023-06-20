Boykos paddle river

BILL COTTRELL (left), Jacob Boyko and Thomas Boyko are paddling the Missouri River and have been on the river for 33 days so far.

 Submitted photo

Plenty of people enjoy water recreation...sitting in a canoe or kayak and just floating or paddling in a lake or even down a short stretch of stream. But for Thomas and Jacob Boyko, a father-son team from Madison, S.D., it’s a journey.

After just recently retiring and his son graduating college before heading out on a Pulitzer Fellowship, the duo are paddling the Missouri River, averaging just over 20 miles per day.