Plenty of people enjoy water recreation...sitting in a canoe or kayak and just floating or paddling in a lake or even down a short stretch of stream. But for Thomas and Jacob Boyko, a father-son team from Madison, S.D., it’s a journey.
After just recently retiring and his son graduating college before heading out on a Pulitzer Fellowship, the duo are paddling the Missouri River, averaging just over 20 miles per day.
“We are averaging about 23 miles a dayl sometimes we’ve done over 40 and sometimes it’s 10,” said Thomas Boyko. “It depends on the weather and the current.”
Starting in Three Forks, Mont., at the headwaters of the Missouri River, the two have seen plenty on their journey, but what spurred this unique trip?
“I’ve thought about doing this for a long time,” said Thomas Boyko. “We grew up in Stanton, N.D., where they picked up Sakakawea, and the Missouri goes right by there. I just retired, my son just graduated from college and won a Pulitzer Fellowship, so we had this window. We took off and did it.”
By car, Three Forks, Mont., is 487 miles from Williston, N.D., across Interstate 94. The Missouri snakes up from Three Forks to Helena and then through Great Falls before turning east and going through Fort Peck and ending up in Williston. The Missouri then travels through Lake Sakakawea and heads south to Bismarck and into South Dakota.
The weather has been good to the Boykos, but they have run into a few storms in the early parts of the trip.
“We’ve been very fortunate so far,” said Jacob Boyko. “We had a little bit of strong wind on Fort Peck Lake, crazy thunder and lightning storms blowing our tents away, so we had to hold them back, but besides that, we’ve been lucky.”
When the weather turns bad, they get to shore immediately and hunker down.
The two journeymen had a disagreement on the physical toll it takes on the body, with the younger Boyko claiming the first few days, he was exhausted and sore but with each day he becomes used to it and the toll it takes isn’t as great.
“You start doing this every day and you don’t really get that exhausted feeling anymore,” said Jacob. “Your back doesn’t hurt, your arms don’t really hurt. You’re still physically exhausted, but you don’t really ache anymore.”
Jacob’s father Thomas had a laugh and added, “I’m 60. I ache. I hurt and I’m tired.”
The duo soon became a trio, with Bill Cottrell of northeast Missouri joining the team. Jacob made his last stop in Williston as he picks up his life and heads off on his fellowship, but Thomas and Bill are looking to continue on and make it to St. Louis.
“Jacob’s stopping here and I am continuing on. If I can get to St. Louis, that will be great, but we’ll see,” said Thomas.
One would think you could just sit in the current of the Missouri and ride it down, but it takes a lot of guidance or you’ll end up on a sandbar or on the shore.
“If you were just in the current, it would take a long time to get anywhere,” said Jacob. “We paddle with the current and get about six miles per hour. On the lake, you get about two or three.”
In their gear, they brought an umbrella. It isn’t necessarily just for rain, though. They use it as a sail.
“We brought an umbrella; sometimes we sail if the wind is in our favor, and that gets us about 2-3 miles per hour, which is a good thing.” said Jacob.
“On the river you have to paddle all the time,” said Thomas. “Otherwise you’re going to end up on sandbars or in eddy currents. You do have to be paddling.”
The roughest water they have run into was maybe class two or three rapids with the roughest coming between Holter Dam and Great Falls under the Interstate 15 bridge.
Despite some rough water, no supplies have yet fallen overboard, but they have found out they overprepared and have some items they haven’t needed yet.
“Everything is under cover and tied down pretty good,” said Jacob. “We’ve had more of ‘Oh no, we don’t need this’ and now we have to carry it for three months.”
Thomas added, “We carry a lot. We probably weigh 900 to 1,000 pounds with our weight, the canoe and gear. We brought a lot of stuff, but we’ve been out for 33 days and I’ll be out for another month or two. It takes a lot.”
They aren’t completely alone on the journey with friends and family watching their progress and in communication whenever possible.
“It’s huge; it’s fun. We talk to them by text and it’s really great having that support.” Thomas explained.
Jacob expressed that his mom was back home watching every move on GPS and watching the weather.
“I was told if something happens to him to not come back,” laughed Thomas. “So I have to get him home safe.”
The group has also found strangers supportive of their journey, helping out along the way.
“We’ve had such amazing support from people along the way, people we don’t even know,” said Jacob. “There was a ranger at Black Sandy State Park in Helena who let us borrow her car, a campground host at James Kipp Recreation Area who drove us half an hour to get water, and a husband and wife team who portaged us for free through Great Falls. We wouldn’t have made it where we are without the kindness of strangers.”