Waiting in line to pay a bill can be a trying experience – unless, of course, the wait is at Cows-N-Canoes Country Mercantile. There, the wait provides an opportunity to pick up a little treat or even a last-minute gift.
Vicki Johns offers a variety of hand-crafted chocolates in a glass display case.
“It’s a good thing to have the cash register by the chocolate counter,” she said. People pick up a sweet on their way out the door, and then return to pick up chocolate even when they aren’t staying for a meal.
Cows-N-Canoes, located on west SD-34, is primarily a restaurant open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
However, it also has an ice cream counter and a smattering of gift items as well as the handmade chocolates. Johns said she learned to make chocolate from a cousin who owned chocolate shops in Michigan.
Her starting point is quality chocolate.
“We don’t use the ones on the market that are easy to buy,” she said, explaining that many of those include wax. Instead, she orders it from a recommended supplier. “You can tell the difference between quality chocolate and not quality chocolate.”
Knowing how to process the chocolate is as important as starting with good chocolate. That’s not easy.
“It’s a lot of work because you have to temper the chocolate. If you don’t temper the chocolate right, you get what I call ‘ugly ducklings’,” Johns indicated.
Tempering involves melting and cooling the chocolate to create a uniform crystal structure. If not done properly, the chocolate won’t hold its shape at room temperature, could develop a ‘bloom’ or greyish surface, or get crumbly or gooey.
When tempered properly, the chocolate can be used to create a variety of treats.
“It gives you a chance to be creative,” Johns said.
While she does have traditional chocolates which are popular – such as peanut butter balls, coconut bonbons and crème-filled chocolates – she has also developed a few unique treats. Among them is the sweetie pie, which begins with a waffle bowl and includes not only chocolate, but also caramel and a peanut butter or marshmallow filling.
“It’s a good one to share,” Johns indicated.
Among the more popular offerings are walnut clusters or pretzel rods which have been wrapped in caramel and then dipped in chocolate. Also popular are waffle cones which have been dipped in chocolate and rolled in nuts.
With the holiday season in full swing, Johns has been busy, not only because she takes special orders, but also because she offers a variety of gift options.
“We do Christmas platters, so they can just take one to a party,” Johns said. Gift boxes and tins are available in several different sizes.
“We’ll customize boxes for people,” she indicated, noting that one customer just wanted peanut butter balls.
Those who recall Prairie Chocolates on Egan Ave. in the 1990s will know the quality of chocolates available at Cows-N-Canoes Country Mercantile. Johns opened that storefront shortly after learning to make chocolates.
With her latest business enterprise, she does some food preparation for the restaurant as well as working as a chocolatier. She is pleased with the feedback she receives about both the food and the chocolates.
“I think the quality of our chocolates is very good,” Johns said about the latter.