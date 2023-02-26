Six individuals from Dakota State University and the squad were honored during the North Star Athletic Association Basketball awards presentation on Friday in Watertown, on the eve of the postseason’s Final Four tournament.
Six seniors are listed on the NSAA All-Conference teams, with three on the First Team All-Conference.
Two Trojan women’s basketball players were listed on the First Team All-Conference: Elsie Aslesen and Savannah Walsdorf.
Aslesen, a 6-foot-1 senior forward from Howard, is a three-time All-Conference selection — First Team in 2020-21, Newcomer of the Year that and Second Team in 2021-22.
Prior to the NSAA’s Final Four tournament, Aslesen leads the team with 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during 14 NSAA contests.
Aslesen registered a field goal percentage of 57.3 (121-of-211 field goals). She shot 52.9% in conference games.
Aslesen also earned the new team award this season in the conference, the All-Defense Team. She leads the team with 71 blocks, which is the fourth most blocks in the NAIA. She registered 42 blocks (3.0 blocks per game) during NSAA games.
She was voted the NSAA Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year. She amassed 182 defensive rebounds this season.
Courtney Menning, a 5-foot-8 senior guard from Corsica, also landed on the NSAA’s All-Defense Team. She led the team with 80 steals (2.8 steals per game) and averaged 3.2 steals (42 total steals) per game in conference games.
Walsdorf was named to the NSAA Women’s Basketball All-Conference First Team for the second straight year. She was on the All-Conference list for four straight years, starting in 2019-20 with honorable mention followed by Second Team All-Conference in 2020-21.
Walsdorf, a 6-foot junior forward from Kiel, Wis., averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. She produced 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds averages during the conference season. She stole the ball 67 times (2.3 steals per game) and registered a 48.5 field goal percentage before. She shot 47.6% from the field (59-of-124 field goals).
Sidney Fick, a 6-foot senior forward from Beaver Creek, Minn., was honorable mention. She averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. She is 43.3% percent from the field in conference games.
Fick collected 37 steals and 36 blocks this season. She was the NSAA’s Champions of Character recipient.
Caitlyn Dyer, a 5-foot-5 guard from Morphettville, South Australia, was voted as the Freshman of the Year. She averaged 6.7 points and 2.2 assists per game and also collected 27 steals.
The league’s head coaches voted DSU’s David Moe as Coach of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. He guided the Trojans to their third straight regular-season title.
DSU finished the season with a 13-1 record, winning 49 times in the last 52 NSAA regular-season contests.
The Trojans finished their home schedule with a perfect 12-0 record.
Moe guided the Trojans to a pair of winning streaks — an eight-game winning streak from Nov. 8 through Dec. 1 and the current streak with 14 straight wins.
Prior to the tournament this weekend, DSU had amassed an 89-19 record.