Mary Askren

The shock of a cancer diagnosis is often followed by decisions, unfamiliar medical procedures and treatment with the side effects that entails. Mary Gales Askren will be offering a two-hour workshop at the Madison Public Library on a technique which has helped her to cope during her cancer journey – journal writing.

“Over the past two or three decades, research has shown that writing about difficult life experiences actually affects our bodies, strengthening our immune systems. Since current cancer research is focused on using our own immune systems to fight cancer, it makes sense to access an ability we all have to augment other treatment options,” Askren said.