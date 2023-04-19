The shock of a cancer diagnosis is often followed by decisions, unfamiliar medical procedures and treatment with the side effects that entails. Mary Gales Askren will be offering a two-hour workshop at the Madison Public Library on a technique which has helped her to cope during her cancer journey – journal writing.
“Over the past two or three decades, research has shown that writing about difficult life experiences actually affects our bodies, strengthening our immune systems. Since current cancer research is focused on using our own immune systems to fight cancer, it makes sense to access an ability we all have to augment other treatment options,” Askren said.
“Cancer: Writing to Cope” will be offered at no charge from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on April 29. Those with cancer, their caregivers and family members are invited to attend. Neither experience in journal writing nor an affinity for writing are necessary to attend the workshop.
Pre-registration is requested to ensure adequate supplies are available.
Askren is a retired journalist who was diagnosed with Stage IIIC uterine cancer following a hysterectomy in December 2019. Because journal writing has been an integral part of her life for most of her adulthood, it was natural for her to turn to her journal to work through the complex emotions associated with the diagnosis and treatment.
For the first year, while receiving treatment, she also maintained a blog which was the basis of her book, “In the Shelter of His Wings: Prayer and the Cancer Journey.”
“Wings” – her abbreviated name for the book – was independently published as part of her participation with the Change Network, a leadership program funded through the Bush Foundation. Avera Health collaborated with her on the project, providing guidance and support throughout the book’s development, and will be distributing it at cancer walks, in infusion centers and through chaplaincy services.
“In ‘Wings,’ I share my journey, but each short chapter invites others to reflect on theirs as well,” Askren said. “My hope is that people will reflect on their own journey, write and perhaps draw strength from their faith.”
The workshop will provide participants with the opportunity to learn about journal writing, specifically how it differs from other forms of writing, and provide them with the opportunity to practice with writing prompts. Participants will also be invited to share their cancer journey, if they are comfortable in doing so, and will receive a free copy of “Wings.”