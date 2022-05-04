Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/03/22 00:05 CFS22-02470 Agency Assist Event Cancelled CFD 246TH ST COLTON

05/03/22 02:26 CFS22-02472 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S DIVISION AVE MADISON

05/03/22 06:11 CFS22-02473 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.158043, -96.95046

05/03/22 08:18 CFS22-02474 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/03/22 10:35 CFS22-02475 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

05/03/22 10:55 CFS22-02476 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/03/22 13:13 CFS22-02477 MVA Report Taken MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/03/22 13:39 CFS22-02478 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

05/03/22 13:51 CFS22-02479 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate LCSO 466TH AVE

05/03/22 14:50 CFS22-02481 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

05/03/22 15:15 CFS22-02482 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

05/03/22 15:24 CFS22-02483 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

05/03/22 15:42 CFS22-02484 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD

05/03/22 15:50 CFS22-02485 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

05/03/22 18:04 CFS22-02486 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S UNION AVE MADISON

05/03/22 18:10 CFS22-02487 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 462ND AVE RUTLAND

05/03/22 18:44 CFS22-02488 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 228TH ST

05/03/22 19:31 CFS22-02489 Child Welfare Unable to Locate MPD S LINCOLN AVE

05/03/22 21:43 CFS22-02490 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 4TH AVE CHESTER

05/03/22 22:00 CFS22-02491 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE

05/03/22 23:05 CFS22-02492 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST

05/03/22 23:56 CFS22-02493 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 22