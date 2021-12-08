District 8 legislators were receptive to ideas Gov. Kristi Noem introduced with her budget address on Tuesday afternoon, while at the same time noting the budget passed by the state Legislature may look different.
“This is not necessarily ‘the budget,’ it’s ‘a budget’,” Rep. Randy Gross said. “It’s a great starting point.”
While describing the budget address as “a good speech,” Gross was disappointed Noem did not earmark funds for county and township roads and bridges. He noted that WPA bridges are in need of repair and replacement, and rural roadways are not adequate for today’s agricultural equipment.
“Our whole district is dealing with the same issue,” Gross said, adding that the same is true statewide.
In speaking about infrastructure, after making reference to federal funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Noem said she was recommending $6.5 million to repair Richmond Dam near Aberdeen, $5.6 million to repair public recreation areas, $69.6 million to build and remodel the State Public Health Lab, and $10 million to create 175 new campsites at Custer State Park.
Gross was pleased to see Noem’s recommendation of a 6% pay increase for state workers, 6% increase in state aid for education, and a 6% increase for health-care providers. Noem indicated the health-care increase should go to frontline workers; Gross wasn’t sure how this would be done.
He did support the governor’s recommendation that 14% of the state’s budget go into reserves. He said this helps all citizens by giving the state a better bond rating and provides a safety net should the stock market take a hit.
“Throughout the country, there’s serious concern about one, two, three years down the road, [what states will do] if federal funding dries up,” he said, providing another reason for building up the state’s reserves.
Rep. Marli Wiese supports building the state’s reserves, but doesn’t believe it’s necessary to set aside 14% of the state’s budget.
“I think 10%, that should be sufficient,” she said.
Wiese was glad to see Noem address workforce and housing needs in her budget address, noting they have been concerns “for quite some time.” The governor announced a $200 million investment in Workforce Housing grants, of which $50 million will be federal funds. The grants will require matching funds from developers and municipalities.
Other workforce initiatives were the raises previously mentioned, grants for daycare centers, funding for four state universities for skills training, and $35 million for marketing.
Wiese was pleased to see the grants and one-time funds for childcare. Noem indicated the funding was intended to open and expand daycare facilities around the state and to fund scholarships to train childcare workers.
“I thought that was really good,” Wiese said. She was also happy to see a recommendation that $30 million be invested in facilitating new cybersecurity training at Dakota State University.
“Everyone everywhere talks about the need for cybersecurity,” she indicated. “We always like to see DSU supported.”
Sen. Casey Crabtree described the $30 million for DSU as “fantastic,” noting that both increasing capacity and working to keep students in the state following graduation are important.
“We know we have issues with cybersecurity nationwide,” he said.
Overall, he was pleased to see Noem’s approach in her budget address.
“I think the governor has a great approach in focusing on people, infrastructure and public safety,” Crabtree said.
As the director of economic development at Heartland Consumers Power District, he is aware of the way communities struggle to address the need for housing as a component of workforce development.
“Infrastructure related to water, wastewater and streets is a huge hurdle for many of our communities,” he explained. “It makes building new housing difficult for most of them, and that cost gets passed on to the homeowner and tenant.”
With the Workforce Housing grants, those costs will be shared with matching funds from the state and federal government providing one-third of the overall project costs.
Like his colleagues, he was pleased to see the proposed investment in childcare and raises for what are known in legislative circles as “the Big Three.” Crabtree noted this was especially true of raises for teachers who faced new demands in meeting the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the challenges this year, according to Crabtree, is the responsibility of investing federal funds effectively. He said the goal must be to keep South Dakota strong so that it’s a good place to raise a family and build a career.
“That responsibility can’t be taken too lightly.”