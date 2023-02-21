MASON SULLIVAN (left), Austin Vogt, Eric Anderson, DeVonté Garcia, Tyler Hegge, Rose O'Brien, Heather Beaner, Kim Lindholm, Katie Meyer, Jeremiah Schneider and Steven Sims gathered at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Tuesday for their graduation as the newest members of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Madison program. Brenda Warren also graduated but was unable to attend.
For two decades, the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GMACC) Leadership Madison program has offered interested residents a chance to learn the ropes of local leadership. The six-month program features 11 informative sessions on a variety of subjects like project planning, teamwork, volunteering and much more.
“Although the program has changed and evolved over the past 20 years, the goal of inspiring future leaders remains the same,” GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness said.
On Tuesday, past and present members gathered at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse for the graduation of the 2022-23 class of Leadership Madison. Hortness said the program has seen 366 graduates since its founding in 2002.
Along with Hortness, the program is guided by an advisory group, which contains Signature Realty Group’s Sarah Cronin, BankWest’s Tom Kahler, Dakota State University’s Stacy Krusemark, GMACC’s Courtney Storm and the DSU Foundation’s Emily Wollmann.
One of the class’s key achievements from the year was coming together to plan “Madison’s Magical Christmas,” which saw the entire town join in holiday cheer for Madison’s first Parade of Lights, community tree-lighting and Day with Santa events.
“Eleven sessions full of information, planning a day full of family activities and touring local businesses have all culminated in our event for today,” Hortness saied. “Thank you to all 12 of our participants for once again making this program fun and full of fresh ideas, as well as their willingness to be out of their comfort zone from time to time.’
This year’s graduating class included BankWest’s Eric Anderson, the City of Madison’s Heather Beaner, DSU’s DeVonté Garcia, First Interstate Bank’s Tyler Hegge, Falcon Plastics’ Kim Lindholm, First Bank & Trust’s Katie Meyer, DSU’s Rose O’Brien, Bethel Lutheran Home’s Jeremiah Schneider, First Premier Bank’s Steven Sims, S.D. Dept. of Labor & Regulation’s Mason Sullivan, FirstLine Funding Group’s Austin Vogt and DSU’s Brenda Warren.
Additionally, four members received individual awards with a humorous twist, which were voted on by members of the graduating class. Garcia earned the “Most Likely to Hold a World Record” award. Sullivan won the “Most Likely to be an Undercover Agent” award. The “Most Likely to be Kicked Out of a Work Meeting” award went to Schneider, while Beaner achieved the “Most Likely to have an Imaginary Friend” award.
Following an opening speech from Hortness and a meal provided by DSU’s Sodexo food service, participants were introduced to the event’s keynote speaker, Joe Rutten, the director of the Benedictine Leadership Institute at Mount Marty University.
Rutten spoke on the importance of responsibility and reflection within leadership, as well as the necessary self-analysis that comes with it.
“The type of person you are, your character, will determine the influence you have on this community and the other communities in which you belong,” he said.
Rutten shared his five rules for life: dignity, love, stability, excellence and mercy/forgiveness.
“Rules of life that contain principles to live by are not new,” Rutten explained. “They’ve been used as a tool since antiquity by emperors like Marcus Aurelius and philosophers like Epictetus. The goal of such rules is to help humans realize the best version of themselves and to create communities that flourish and prosper despite our tendency to atrophy and follow our base desires.”
Throughout his speech, Rutten quoted directly from Aurelius and Epictetus. He also relayed the story of the Benedictine monks that laid the foundation for Mount Marty’s mission statement of leadership excellence.
“It’s my hope and my dream that you achieve a life of significance, that you discover the purpose you were created for, and that in that purpose, you live it to the best of your ability,” Rutten said.