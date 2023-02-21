Leadership Madison Graduates

MASON SULLIVAN (left), Austin Vogt, Eric Anderson, DeVonté Garcia, Tyler Hegge, Rose O'Brien, Heather Beaner, Kim Lindholm, Katie Meyer, Jeremiah Schneider and Steven Sims gathered at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Tuesday for their graduation as the newest members of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Madison program. Brenda Warren also graduated but was unable to attend.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For two decades, the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GMACC) Leadership Madison program has offered interested residents a chance to learn the ropes of local leadership. The six-month program features 11 informative sessions on a variety of subjects like project planning, teamwork, volunteering and much more.

“Although the program has changed and evolved over the past 20 years, the goal of inspiring future leaders remains the same,” GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness said.