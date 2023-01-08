The Madison Bulldogs edged Dell Rapids 50-46 in high school girls basketball at Dell Rapids on Saturday. The Bulldogs closed out the game on a 12-4 run to pick up the road victory.
“The contributions from everyone on the team were significant in our victory against Dell Rapids,” Madison head coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. “We took the lead in the first quarter but found ourselves behind at halftime. The team came out at halftime and worked hard to get the lead back and finish the game.”
Cheyenne Wallowingbull opened the scoring for the Bulldogs. Zoey Gerry scored five straight points to put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
A basket from Ella Peterreins put the Bulldogs up 9-0 and forced a Dell Rapids timeout. Out of the timeout, Audrey Nelson scored a basket to put the Bulldogs ahead 11-0.
Dell Rapids got on the board off a three-pointer with 3:53 left in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs held a 15-6 lead.
Dell Rapids went on a 14-2 run to take a 20-17 lead. Madison closed out the scoring in the first half to cut Dell Rapids’ lead to 20-19.
Nelson scored the first four points of the second half to give the Bulldogs a 23-20 lead. With the game tied at 24-24, Karley Lurz knocked down a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 27-24 lead.
With the Bulldogs trailing 33-29 in the fourth quarter, Lurz hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 33-32.
A three-point play from Nelson cut Dell Rapids’ lead to 39-38. Another basket from Nelson put the Bulldogs up 43-42 with 1:40 left in the game.
Peterreins hit a shot that gave the Bulldogs a 45-44 lead. A pair of Nelson free throws pushed Madison’s lead to 47-44. The Bulldogs held on to pick up the 50-46 victory.
Nelson finished the game with 18 points, six steals, five rebounds and three blocks. Gerry contributed nine points and 11 rebounds. Lurz chipped in with eight points.
Arlington 54,
Madison 43
The Bulldogs lost to Arlington 54-43 in Arlington on Friday. Gerry recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The senior guard scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs are 2-2 overall. They’ll look to hand Vermillion (7-0) their first loss of the season on Tuesday in Madison.