Madison GBB

MADISON'S Ella Peterreins (left) attempts a basket during the first quarter against Dell Rapids on Saturday.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs edged Dell Rapids 50-46 in high school girls basketball at Dell Rapids on Saturday. The Bulldogs closed out the game on a 12-4 run to pick up the road victory.

“The contributions from everyone on the team were significant in our victory against Dell Rapids,” Madison head coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. “We took the lead in the first quarter but found ourselves behind at halftime. The team came out at halftime and worked hard to get the lead back and finish the game.”