Since December, the Madison Police Department has been engaged in a missing persons case for 22-year-old Madison resident Araina Crenshaw. She was reported missing on Dec. 21 by friends and family, who said they had last seen Crenshaw on Nov. 18.
Following a multi-month search, the Madison Police Department was able to successfully locate Crenshaw last Friday, leading the department to close her missing persons case.
According to Police Chief Justin Meyer, Crenshaw was spotted by two friends, who identified her at a local business. While the name of the business was not given, video surveillance footage corroborated the witness’ statement, which Meyer said showed Crenshaw to be safe and not under any immediate duress.
While Crenshaw is no longer considered to be an endangered missing person, Meyer stated that she is still a wanted individual with three outstanding warrants in Lake County. In a press release posted to the MPD’s Facebook page, the warrants are identified as two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant.
Many of the details surrounding the charges against her are under wraps, but Meyer said that they are related to a failure to appear in court as well as a failure to comply with a previous sentencing. Crenshaw has had numerous run-ins with the law, with cases in Lake County dating back to as early as 2015.
Meyer also said that although she was in Madison on Friday, Crenshaw has once again skipped town and the MDP doesn’t currently know where she’s gone.
“She’s disappeared again, and we believe she’s no longer in the area,” Meyer added.
He explained that while the department is not engaged in an active investigation, they will arrest Crenshaw if she is spotted in town again or if they receive a tip as to her whereabouts.
Crenshaw was awaiting trial for previous criminal charges in the time leading up to her arrest.
According to documents from the Lake County Courthouse, Crenshaw’s last direct interaction with courthouse officials was Nov. 9 — just nine days before the date her friends and family said they had last seen her.
Although there is no active investigation for Crenshaw’s arrest, the Madison Police Department has launched an investigation into Madison resident Ian Harding, who was arrested on Sunday for false reporting and accessory to felony crimes. Meyer confirmed that this arrest is related to Crenshaw, but further details could not be given as Harding’s case is still ongoing.