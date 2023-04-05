Araina Crenshaw

Araina Crenshaw

 Submitted photo

Since December, the Madison Police Department has been engaged in a missing persons case for 22-year-old Madison resident Araina Crenshaw. She was reported missing on Dec. 21 by friends and family, who said they had last seen Crenshaw on Nov. 18.

Following a multi-month search, the Madison Police Department was able to successfully locate Crenshaw last Friday, leading the department to close her missing persons case.