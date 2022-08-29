Mallorie Schultz

SIOUX FALLS — As the new school year gets under way, the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) announced the scholarship recipients, Heath Huschitt, Tyler Robert and Mallorie Schultz.

Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship through ACE’s Scholarship Program to help further their collegiate education.