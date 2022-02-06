DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS Ethan Lein (left) and Dani Coalwell dropped by Sundog Coffee on Wednesday afternoon to view the work exhibited there are part of a fund-raiser for Feeding South Dakota.
Feeding South Dakota reports that food insecurity exists in every county in South Dakota, that on any given day more than 100,000 South Dakotans are at risk of going hungry.
That food insecurity exists in Lake County is evident by the long line that forms at the Lake County 4-H grounds on the second Monday of every month when the organization’s mobile food pantry delivers food between 2-3 p.m.
It is also seen in the number of families assisted annually by the Lake County Food Pantry – another organization which seeks to address hunger.
In 2020, the local nonprofit assisted 597 families in addition to providing backpacks for school children.
Last Wednesday, Dakota State University students and faculty members held a flash art sale at Sundog Coffee in Madison to raise funds to address this issue.
“I wanted to get our students involved in some community action work,” explained Angela Behrends, assistant professor of art. “We’re not just members of a class, we’re members of the community, of the world. We can use our skills and talents to make a difference.”
The short exhibit and sale, which was held in the hours leading up to closing, included postcards, digital paintings, magnets and mobiles which were created by Behrends, associate professor Joe Ren, associate professor of art and design Wendy Romero, and DSU students.
“It shows students their work can have an impact,” Behrends said.
Prior to COVID, her students’ design work was part of a fund-raiser for Feeding South Dakota called “Artists against Hunger.” This year, when Behrends contacted the organization to see if a similar event was being held, she learned it was not.
Rather than abandon the idea, she made arrangements to organize an event at Sundog Coffee. Proceeds from the sale, as well as a donation from Sundog Coffee, went to Feeding South Dakota for their programs.
Students were pleased to have the opportunity to participate.
“I love crafting stuff,” said third-year student Dani Coalwell, who made a paper mache Japanese mobile. “It’s cool that we get to sell it for charity.”
The exhibit, titled “Delicious,” contained pieces with a food motif. Behrends said that theme was accessible to viewers and appeals to a wide range of people.