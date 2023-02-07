The Lake County Commission approved five agreements for the Sheriff’s Office at its Tuesday meeting.
Sheriff Sarina Talich requested that the commission approve an agreement with TurnKey Corrections, which provides commissary, video visitation and facility support services for corrections facilities. Currently, Lake County works with Summit Food Services for commissary needs, but Talich said switching to TurnKey would benefit inmates and the county.
“I’m just not happy with the services they [Summit Food Services] have provided,” Talich said.
Before ending the county’s contract with Summit, the county needs to provide 60 days notice, she said.
Under the agreement with TurnKey, the county would receive booking stations, lobby kiosks, inmate kiosks and commissary services. Any commissary sales or video visitation costs would pay a 35% commission to the facility, while the rest would go to TurnKey. The agreement lists no cost for the currently requested kiosks or services, aside from the 65% commission for TurnKey. Talich said the county receives a 10% commission from Summit.
“All around, I think it’s a good decision to switch gears,” Talich said.
The second agreement was an amendment to the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s Joint Powers Agreement.
The agreement sets out rules and regulations to help member law enforcement agencies better tackle child pornography and online predation issues. The amendment added Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as a participating law enforcement agency, clarified each party’s responsibilities and made it easier to add agencies to the agreement. Talich said participating law enforcement agencies won’t see a large change.
“My plan moving forward is to assist when I can, where I can,” she said. “I’m very passionate about it…so I would like to continue with it.”
Another agreement renewed a contract with Axon Enterprise Inc., who manufactures and provides digital storage space for the department’s body and vehicle cameras. The 65-month contract costs about $6,000 a year, or almost $30,000 total.
The third agreement with the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance requires member law enforcement agencies to follow the alliance’s policies and procedures on certain “high-risk critical tasks,” including use of force. While Talich said her department follows these policies currently, she wants to review the policies to ensure compliance with recent changes.
The Public Assurance Alliance provides liability protection to member law enforcement agencies.
The final approved agreement, with Guardian Alliance Technologies, provides background checks on deputies for $12 each. Talich said she is satisfied with the service provided by Guardian Alliance Technologies.