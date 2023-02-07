Sarina Talich

The Lake County Commission approved five agreements for the Sheriff’s Office at its Tuesday meeting.

Sheriff Sarina Talich requested that the commission approve an agreement with TurnKey Corrections, which provides commissary, video visitation and facility support services for corrections facilities. Currently, Lake County works with Summit Food Services for commissary needs, but Talich said switching to TurnKey would benefit inmates and the county.