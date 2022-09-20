Bloom with tractor

JEFF BLOOM’s family has owned the Case IH dealership since 1962. Since then, numerous safety features have been added to farm equipment, but farm safety still come down to human judgment.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Jeff Bloom knows the importance of farm safety. The owner of Lake County International doesn’t have to look further than his family to see why improved safety measures on farm equipment is important.

“My grampa had all his fingers cut off in a corn picker,” he said in a recent interview, holding up one hand to illustrate. In his grandfather’s generation, injuries like that were seen in every community.