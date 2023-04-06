Financial planning can be a source of stress for many people, but with the right tools and assistance, the challenges of managing money can be reduced.
For this reason, the Madison Public Library and East River Federal Credit Union have launched a new collaboration, a workshop designed to help residents navigate the complicated world of finances.
The workshop, titled “Money Management through Transitions: How to Reduce Your Spending,” will be held on Monday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library. Discussions will include “how to develop a financial plan during a life change,” “identifying resources to assist you and your family” and “how to get your finances back on track after a change.”
“Our motivation for this project is to help develop financial well-being and success for everyone in our community, not just our members. It’s important to us that everyone has access to the resources that can help build a healthy financial future, regardless of who they are or where they bank,” said East River Marketing Specialist Erica Clements.
Clements will lead the workshop, which was organized by her and MPL Programs Coordinator Amanda Hall. Hall explained that the workshop originated from a survey the library had issued to field suggestions for new programs, especially those catered more for adults.
“I’m excited,” Hall said. “It’s something that I think a lot of people could learn from.
“We’re going to be doing this about once a quarter,” Hall added, noting that each subsequent session will feature a wide array of topics with hosts of helpful information. She said that the announcement of this finance workshop received positive interest from the community and that Clements was happy to lead the course.
“We see this as a collaboration with an organization that has a similar mission to what we do as a credit union. The Madison Public Library is there to provide information to enrich lives in our community,” Clements said. “As a credit union, we also believe in providing information and resources to help people enrich their financial lives. Additionally, when we partner with the library, we can bring our expertise and resources to a broader audience within the community.”
The event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Additionally, the library will have an on-site Spanish interpreter.
While walk-ins are appreciated, interested residents can pre-register at eastriverfcu.com, which will allow the two groups to get a better headcount for handouts and refreshments.
The library is closed on Mondays, but doors will be opened before the class is set to begin.
“We want to be able to give people the tools to budget, make their money go further and hopefully reduce the stress about money,” Clements said.