McCormick scholars announced Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

Six high school graduates are recipients of scholarships awarded by the Don & Marcella McCormick Scholarship Trust for 2023-2.Receiving $1,000 scholarship awards are Carson Dougan, Rachel Lindholm, Isaiah Ouverson, Ayla McDonald, Emmett Brown and Brycelyn Wolff.Thirteen college students are recipients of renewal scholarships awarded by the Don & Marcella McCormick Scholarship Trust.Receiving $500 scholarship awards are Brynn Olverson, Allison Bruns, Allison Sahr, Makenna Larson, Elizabeth Selmen, Bayden Schneider, Benjamin Schoeberl, Alexandra Gutierrez, Elijah Olson, Chase McDonald, Nathan Rickie, Abbey Allen and Abigail Morse.The McCormick Scholarship Trust is administered by First Bank & Trust, 110 N. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, S.D., 57104.