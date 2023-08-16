Heroes exist in every profession, yet a group that flies consistently under the radar are lifeguards. However, this is about to change, as the Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) announced its first Lifeguard Appreciation Night for Friday.
This date holds special significance, as its the one-year anniversary of the rescue of Brian Finch, who was saved by MAC lifeguards after his knees buckled jumping from the diving board, leaving him trapped in the water.
Finch showed his gratitude immediately, delivering a Dairy Queen ice cream cake to the staff shortly after, as well as releasing a letter praising the staff's professionalism and work ethic. In this letter, Finch announced his desire to make Aug. 18 an annual day of lifeguard appreciation, and now that vision is becoming reality.
"He was just so appreciative," MAC Director Alyson Black explained. "He said, 'Aly, I've seen these lifeguards in action, and they do such a great job'."
The event is set to take place on Friday from 1-6 p.m. Finch, who owns and operates Finch On the Run Entertainment, will serve as the event's DJ. He and other local business owners will be donating food to the MAC staff throughout the day.
Along with food and music, the event will feature the debut of the MAC's Lifeguard Awards, which will be handed out at 2:30 p.m.
Black noted that all community members are welcome to attend and show their support for her "amazing staff." Along with this, the day will function as one of the final sendoffs for this year of MAC activity, as this is the last open weekend of the summer.