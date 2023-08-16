Alyson Black

Heroes exist in every profession, yet a group that flies consistently under the radar are lifeguards. However, this is about to change, as the Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) announced its first Lifeguard Appreciation Night for Friday.

This date holds special significance, as its the one-year anniversary of the rescue of Brian Finch, who was saved by MAC lifeguards after his knees buckled jumping from the diving board, leaving him trapped in the water.