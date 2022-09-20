DSU king and queen

DSU ROYALTY -- Jackson Heiberger and Gwendolyn Vongkasemsiri were crowned king and queen at Dakota State University on Monday.

 Submitted photo

Jackson Heiberger and Gwendolyn Vongkasemsiri were crowned king and queen at Dakota State University’s coronation ceremony on Monday.

“Homecoming is filled with traditions, and I am happy to be a part of one of the longest traditions, crowning two students to reign over the Homecoming Week,” said Amy Crissinger, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.