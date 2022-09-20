Jackson Heiberger and Gwendolyn Vongkasemsiri were crowned king and queen at Dakota State University’s coronation ceremony on Monday.
“Homecoming is filled with traditions, and I am happy to be a part of one of the longest traditions, crowning two students to reign over the Homecoming Week,” said Amy Crissinger, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.
Members of the homecoming court represent various clubs and organizations on campus and are elected by the student body.
Heiberger is a junior cyber operations and network security and administration double major from Beresford. He participates in Computer Club, Projects and Activities Club, CybHER, AIS Club and AI Club. He is a member of the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition team, a tech fellow and a Trojan Ambassador. Heiberger represented the Computer Club.
Vongkasemsiri is a freshman cyber operations major from Nashville, Tenn. She is involved in Newman Club, Computer Club, CybHER and is a member of the Trojan volleyball team. Vongkasemsiri represented the Newman Club.
Members of the homecoming court also included Nicholas Carlson, a junior from Lake Preston, representing Cru; Tara Freeburg, a sophomore from Sioux Falls, representing the Cooking and Gardening Club; Jonny Derenge, a junior, representing the Fitness Club; Irina Pecherskaia, a freshman from St. Cloud, Minn., representing the International Club; Landan Hand, a sophomore from Sturgis, representing the Esports Club; and Alexandra Smith, a junior from Sioux Falls, representing the AI Club.
DSU’s homecoming activities will continue throughout the week with student activities, athletic events and an office and building decorating contest. The week culminates on Saturday with the Trojan Days parade at 10 a.m. and the football game against Iowa Wesleyan at 4 p.m.