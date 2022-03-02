Neither side drew a line in the sand on Tuesday night when more than 70 people attended the Lakeview Township annual meeting to persuade township supervisors to pave the half-mile stretch of 459th Ave. leading to Walker’s Point Recreation Area.
While the discussion occasionally disintegrated into numerous side conversations as multiple people sought to give voice to what was on their minds, on only one occasion did anyone resort to personal attacks. A man near the back of the room told supervisors, “If you’re going to be on the board, you need to learn to work with people.”
Instead, those addressing the board of supervisors – spearheaded by Kathy Kontz, president of The Harbor Homeowners Association, and Elaine Garry, vice president of the Lake Madison Development Association – stayed focused on the issue and on finding a solution. The discussion, which lasted nearly two hours, ended when township supervisors agreed to meet with a committee representing those advocating for the improvement.
Prior to discussing 459th Ave., supervisors discussed two projects planned for 2022: a culvert replacement on 455th Ave. and rebuilding the portion of 456th Ave. north of Stemper Auto Body. They had received price estimates for replacing the culvert, which is rusted out, but did not make a decision after Brian Kern proposed a different approach.
Supervisors had not advertised for bids for the 456th Ave. project, which has been planned for three years and is expected to cost more than $50,000. That will include replacing three culverts and reshaping the ditches. The two projects are expected to significantly reduce the township’s current balance of slightly more than $235,000.
Work began in 2018
Supervisor Sid Gulbranson reported the board has been discussing options for the road to Walker’s Point since 2018. This year, Scott Simpson, director of the Division of Parks and Recreation with the state Department of Game, Fish & Parks, indicated his department would be willing to cover 50% of the cost of rebuilding the road and of future maintenance.
Gulbranson indicated the roadway was ground up last year because the two-inch mat laid down in 1993 had broken up beyond what could be addressed by filling potholes and patching.
“We made the decision to grind it up to make it a safe, drivable road,” he said. The board had also been advised that letting it set for a year would form a stronger base.
Gulbranson presented three estimates for paving the road, which ranged from $253,000 to $322,000. Kontz indicated she had also been in communication with GFP, had also received a verbal agreement regarding cost-sharing, and felt the department was willing to do more.
“They also felt that because they’re doing the park and parking lot, they could do it at a considerably lower cost,” she said.
Solution not evident
The lengthy discussion included not only arguments for making the improvement and options for funding the project, but also advice about the way in which the project should be done. Supervisors were advised to make sure the road had a good base and the project was done to state Department of Transportation specs.
At one point, the suggestion was made to turn it over to the county. That did not garner a great deal of support.
“I don’t think turning this over to the county will solve the problem,” Garry said.
She reported she had spoken to Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson, who showed her the number of miles of road for which the county is already responsible.
“They already have more roads than they can maintain with their budget,” Supervisor Tom Rook said.
Supervisors raised the issue of equity – being fair to other township taxpayers who live on gravel roads – several times during the meeting. That argument was rejected by those seeking to have 459th Ave. paved.
“You have to go through the options. You can’t put a ‘no’ on it,” Jamie Hodne insisted. “I understand you have 38 miles of road. That’s why you budget.”
Kontz said that in doing research, she learned two factors are generally considered when making the decision to pave a gravel road: growth rate and housing concentration.
“The housing concentration on those gravel roads isn’t what we have on our half-mile,” she argued.
Rook responded that housing concentration doesn’t determine traffic on roads around Lake Madison. He said that during the summer months, there’s nonstop traffic on his road even though there’s not another house nearby.
“You have to keep the traffic in perspective,” he said.
Funding options proposed
Because funding the project is an issue, several proposals were offered. Former township supervisor Larry Kotten proposed doing an opt-out to cover the costs.
Kontz offered a financial contribution from members of The Harbor Homeowners Association.
“Some of us homeowners are willing to step up to the plate. We want it done that badly,” she said.
Pete Stemper proposed holding a fund-raiser to cover the difference between what was covered by GFP and the township and the overall cost of the project. Brandon Hodne asked supervisors to indicate how much they would be willing to commit.
“It can’t be zero. What is it?” he asked.
Rook said they could not commit funds until after decisions had been made for this year’s projects.
Eventually it became clear the matter would not be resolved at the annual meeting, and the decision was made to continue the discussion with a committee representing those seeking to have the roadway paved.
“If everybody can come up with a solution, we can move forward,” Rook said.