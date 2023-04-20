Name released in Brookings County fatal crash Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jon Colburn, 61, was identified as the person who died on Sunday in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Sinai.Driving a 2004 Subaru Legacy, Colburn was traveling southbound on 457th Avenue near 218th Street and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled multiple times.Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges City denies demolition request Cordts given Madison 'Teacher of the Year' award Longtime Lake County resident celebrates 90th birthday Madison 5th-graders have fun with physics Classic Corner owners buy old Taco John's building Bulldogs drop season opener against Dell Rapids Prep Sports Roundup: Tigers compete at Yankton Golf Meet City approves creation of TIF District #5 DSU team headed to national cyber defense competition Follow us Facebook Twitter