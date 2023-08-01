CG

CASSANDRA GERAETS spent the 2022 volleyball season coaching the junior high school team at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. Geraets was recently named the head volleyball coach for the ORR program. 

 Submitted photo

Cassandra Geraets was a multi-sport athlete at Dell Rapids St. Mary and went on to play volleyball at North Dakota State College of Science. Last year marked her first year as a first-grade teacher at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. Along with her teaching responsibilities, Geraets was the junior high school volleyball coach for the Raiders.

That experience will serve her well as the Dell Rapids native was recently named the new head volleyball coach at ORR.