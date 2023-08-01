Cassandra Geraets was a multi-sport athlete at Dell Rapids St. Mary and went on to play volleyball at North Dakota State College of Science. Last year marked her first year as a first-grade teacher at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. Along with her teaching responsibilities, Geraets was the junior high school volleyball coach for the Raiders.
That experience will serve her well as the Dell Rapids native was recently named the new head volleyball coach at ORR.
“It’s something I wanted to do,” Geraets said. “They asked when I interviewed for the teaching position if I was interested in coaching. The only sport I really was interested in was volleyball. Last year was so much fun with the girls. When the position opened up, I went for it. It’s a great opportunity.”
Last season, under the guidance of Kaylee Stratton, the Raiders finished the season with an 18-11 record and Stratton was named Co-Coach of the Year for the Dakota Valley Conference.
Geraets takes over a team that will return two All-Conference players, Julia Trygstand and Alivia Bickett.
“Julia already has her 1,000th kill,” Geraets said. “Alivia already has 1,000 digs. They already have such huge accomplishments. I think the girls know how much potential they have. It’s going to be exciting to watch them grow from last year.”
Geraets will be joined by Victoria Telkamp, who will coach the junior varsity team, and Avery Hyland will coach the junior high team. Geraets said that she’s excited to continue to build the relationships with the players.
“I’m only in my second year of teaching,” Geraets said. “Being a head coach is a lot to take on for that. The girls are going to be so good this year. I have this great team. I want to help lead them. They have so much potential. I want to help them out and be there for them. I want to be somebody for them.”