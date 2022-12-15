Lake County Commission meets Tuesday Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake County Commission will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of the Courthouse.Agenda items include:— Approve payroll of November 28-December 11, 2022 and 2022 Longevity— Approve accounts payable— Approve personnel action(s)— Deb Walburg, Treasurer, re: Request for Public Auction of Tax Deed Property (Parcel #010801055109010)— Nels Nelson, Highway Superintendent, RE:• Resolution #2022-17: BIG Program Resolution Authorizing Submission of Applications; Right-of-Way Certificate; Utilities Certificate (Structure 40-200-185)• The Public Group — surplus auction results— Sarina Talich, Chief Deputy, RE:• Inmate Housing Contracts• Liquor Tax Reversion Funds— Shelli Gust, HRS, re: Revised Employee Handbook and Cyber Incident Response Plan— 10:00 a.m. Mandi Anderson, Zoning Officer, re: Conditional Use #22-28 (Camridge Colony) and 4 Plats (Lot 1 Sodak’s First Addition; Tract 1A of Thompson Addition; Lots 50B & 51B Lakes Community Addition; Tract 1 of Shelly & Gary Pitts Addition)— Executive Session – Personnel – 1-25-2(1)— Meetings attended— Discussion items— Reports received: Electronic Recycling Invoice; Zoning; Register of Deeds; Sheriff— PUBLIC NOTICES:December 29, 2022 – Commission Meeting – Commission Room – 9:00 a.m. (End of Year Business)January 3, 2023 – Commission Meeting – Courtroom 8:30 a.m. (Oaths) /Commission Room 9:00 a.m.January 17, 2023 – Commission Meeting – Commission Room 9:00 a.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Tigers will rely on size, veteran leadership this season Sheriff's Office warns of tough road conditions Madison School Board prepares for Christmas break Prep Boys Basketball: Jensen scores 28 for Bulldogs Tigers host Ken Ruml Invitational Sodak’s Marina receives Customer Service Excellence award Ouverson looks back on extensive veterinary career More slide-ins occur in Lake County as roads remain slick Troop 5 Boy Scouts gain three new Eagles Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form