Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick provided commissioners with the annual report for 2021 at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
When adjusted for funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act, the total fund balance as of Dec. 31 showed a net increase of $356,427.03. When ARPA funds, which will either be distributed or used for county projects, are taken into consideration, the increase was $1,599,490.49.
Barrick provided commissioners with four spreadsheets, three of which showed with various levels of detail the county’s financial situation. At the end of the year, the general fund balance stood at $6,872,172.77, the road and bridge fund held $607,943.38, the building fund held $615,121.34, and $231,464.46 was in other governmental funds.
ARPA funds, in the amount of $1,243,063.46, were separated out. On Tuesday morning, commissioners awarded eight grants to nonprofits out of these funds for a total of $807,820. (See story in Wednesday’s paper.)
In addition to providing commissioners with this information, Barrick provided commissioners with a spreadsheet which showed how much the county collects and distributes to other entities, such as schools, townships, fire districts, sanitary districts, road districts and communities.
In 2021, the county collected and distributed $22,034,388.82. Of this, property taxes collected for other entities came to $17,582,190.41. The majority of this was for school districts, according to Barrick.