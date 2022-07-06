The Madison City Commission on Tuesday discussed two items concerning the N.W. 9th Street/Union Avenue Project 2022-1.
The commission awarded the bid to Winter Contracting, LLC. The commission was deciding between three contracting companies. Winter Contracting had the lowest bid out of the three, at $3,475,000.
“We’ve worked with Winter Contracting in the past,” Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg said. “They’ll do this job well.”
The commission then voted to authorize the mayor to sign a construction management services agreement with Banner Associates, who will oversee the project and act as construction administration.
The commission also reviewed other items, including:
- tabled the discussion and possible action regarding Dakota State University’s request for contribution to constructing athletic facilities.
- acknowledged that the May 12 derecho has been declared a FEMA disaster.
- reviewed the Lake County Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan. This plan is required to be updated every five years in order to keep the area eligible for funding when disaster declarations are made.
- heard a presentation of the Army Corps Section 22 draft report, which looks at flood risk of an area and presents mitigation options. Although this report is still a draft, city administrator Jameson Berreth said there will likely not be any significant changes.
- awarded the Generator Plant Operating System Update to Harold K. Scholz Co. This will update some features of the city’s generator plant and will be done in the amount of $410,000.
- Commissioner Adam Shaw asked for individuals who shot off fireworks in the city to clean up their garbage.
The next regular meeting will be on July 18 at 5:30 p.m.