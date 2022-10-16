Flag burning

SCOUT MASTER Dan Sorenson (left) and his son Sam helped to burn the flag used for the formal flag retirement ceremony on Saturday morning. Scout Ezra Sorenson, Dan Fritz with the American Legion, and French exchange student Zelie Alexandre were also involved.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

In the fall chill of Saturday morning, 205 flags were retired at the Veterans Honor Park which is still under construction on S. Washington Avenue.

Members of BSA Troop 255 participated in the brief formal ceremony which preceded the flag burning. Scout Master Dan Sorenson, as both a Scout leader and a dad, was pleased the troop was involved.