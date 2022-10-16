SCOUT MASTER Dan Sorenson (left) and his son Sam helped to burn the flag used for the formal flag retirement ceremony on Saturday morning. Scout Ezra Sorenson, Dan Fritz with the American Legion, and French exchange student Zelie Alexandre were also involved.
In the fall chill of Saturday morning, 205 flags were retired at the Veterans Honor Park which is still under construction on S. Washington Avenue.
Members of BSA Troop 255 participated in the brief formal ceremony which preceded the flag burning. Scout Master Dan Sorenson, as both a Scout leader and a dad, was pleased the troop was involved.
“This tradition goes back nearly 100 years,” he said. Photos exist of Boy Scout troops participating in the 1920s and ‘30s, he reported.
“Scouts promote citizenship and reverence and a sense of duty. This is a great way to help teach those values,” he continued.
While the ceremony on Saturday was different than the ones with which the troops were familiar, they do participate in flag ceremonies regularly. Each meeting is opened and closed with one, according to Sorenson.
As a dad, he was proud that his children – Ezra and Sam – chose to participate. Troop 255, a troop for girls, has nine members.
The other troop in town, Troop 5, has 19 members. Of those 28 members, only three participated in the ceremony and the third was an exchange student from France, Zelie Alexandre.
“We thought it was a wonderful opportunity for her,” Sorenson said.
John “Skip” Martin, with the VFW, said his organization was happy to have the scouts involved in the ceremony, and described it as a good learning experience.
“We gave them a little training in how to fold a flag,” he said.
Both American Legion Post 25, which provided the color guard, and VFW Post 2638 hosted the formal flag retirement ceremony, which was led by Danny Frisby-Griffin.