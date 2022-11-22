Chester donations

 Submitted photo

Feeding South Dakota and the Chester American Legion both received donations through a challenge at Chester Area School this week.

The funds came from an anonymous donor in the Chester community who approached the school’s football and cross country teams with a unique challenge. Football students were tasked with working together to carry a massive log around the school, with each lap earning them money for charity.