Feeding South Dakota and the Chester American Legion both received donations through a challenge at Chester Area School this week.
The funds came from an anonymous donor in the Chester community who approached the school’s football and cross country teams with a unique challenge. Football students were tasked with working together to carry a massive log around the school, with each lap earning them money for charity.
“We would budget one or two days per week to specifically do the fund-raising efforts,” said Head Football Coach Ben DenRynck. “All in all it was a fun/intense way to meet multiple goals for our community and local organizations.”
The cross country team was offered a similar challenge, receiving funds for each mile they logged as a team.
“I loved this idea from the beginning when it was brought up to me. It is great for students to see the benefits of helping others,” said Cross Country Coach and Chester Middle and High School Principal Julie Eppard.
In total, the athletes were able to raise $10,184 for Feeding South Dakota and $6,196 for the Chester American Legion. The donations were presented at the school on Monday evening.
Along with the coaches, the challenge was well received by students.
“I thought it was good for team bonding while getting in shape for a great cause,” said football player Max McGreevy.
This was backed up by cross country member Daniel Swenson, who said, “It pushed us to put in more miles and track our progress while doing it to help others.”