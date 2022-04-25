Purchase Access

Lake County issued 14 building permits during the months of February and March with total construction costs projected at $2,618,000. Of the building permits issued, four were for new homes.

In February, two applications were submitted:

— Timothy and Jennifer Schut, Lakeview Township, home addition to main and lower living areas including interior renovation of kitchen, pantry and mudroom, $350,000.

— John and Shirley Ebsen, Herman Township, kitchen countertop replacement, $4,000.

In March, 12 applications were submitted:

— Lakes Lodge, LLC, Chester Township, campground – existing decks, patios, porches, pads and sheds, $2,000.

— 605 Meats, LLC, Chester Township, finish east half of existing structure for heated storage and prep area, $33,000.

— Initiative Investments, Lakeview Township, non-business 36X54X14 storage facility with concrete, $115,000.

— Nordstrom Investments Co., Lakeview Township, campground expansion – full hookups, hard surface patio areas and 24X24 picnic shelter, $25,000.

— Paul and Marilyn Schultz, Wentworth Township, new ranch-style, single-family home with 1,883 square feet on main level, 1,883 square feet on lower level and 1,270-square-foot garage, $430,000.

— Jean Fuller, Wentworth Township, 346-square-foot garage addition for non-living shop area, $56,000.

— Nicolas Kearin, Lakeview Township, new ranch-style, single-family home, 2,100 square feet with attached garage and concrete apron, $400,000.

— Highway 34 Storage, Lakeview Township, 40X91X16 storage facility, $123,000.

— Grant and Julie Pederson, Chester Township, new ranch-style, single-family home, no lower level, living area above attached 24X24 garage, $300,000.

— Zachary Porter, Chester Township, 40X80X14 storage building, $63,000.

— Thomas and Denise Lewis, Lakeview Township, 24X48 detached garage with craft room area and half bath, $125,000

— Nathan and Michelle Lewis, Lakeview Township, new ranch-style, single-family home with walkout on lower level and attached garage with apron, $592,000.