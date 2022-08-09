BRANDON – Sioux Valley Energy’s second Safety Day event will be held on Saturday at its Brandon Service Center, 108 N. Heritage Road, Brandon.
Members of the public are invited to join Sioux Valley Energy for a free pancake feed, interactive safety demonstrations, children’s activities with prizes and much more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Interactive demonstrations and displays will include:
High voltage trailer, pole top rescue, accident scene and power town — Sioux Valley Energy Safety Steering Committee
Fatigue goggles, driving simulator and virtual reality safety goggles — Minnesota Rural Electric Association
Call 811 Before You Dig — Summit Utility Locators, Inc.
Safety trailer and UTV simulator — South Dakota Farmers Union
Rollover simulator — South Dakota Highway Patrol
Fire truck tour — Brandon Fire Department
Meet an officer – Brandon Police Department
Tour an ambulance – Pipestone County Ambulance
Bike safety and helmet fitting – South Dakota EMS for Children
Dangers of vaping/smoking – Avera Health
In addition, there will be adult blood pressure checks and an opportunity to learn CPR. Children will have the chance to make their own electrical circuit, play games to win prizes and may be eligible for a free bike helmet.
Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, is a customer owned-utility, providing reliable electric service at cost-based rates to 28,000 homes, farms, businesses and industries in a seven-county area of east-central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.