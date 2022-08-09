Purchase Access

BRANDON – Sioux Valley Energy’s second Safety Day event will be held on Saturday at its Brandon Service Center, 108 N. Heritage Road, Brandon.

Members of the public are invited to join Sioux Valley Energy for a free pancake feed, interactive safety demonstrations, children’s activities with prizes and much more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.